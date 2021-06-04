The TLC TS6100 soundbar may not be revolutionary but it's a solid option for anyone looking for an affordable way to upgrade their TV audio.

Upgrading your TV set-up can get expensive quickly. At the more premium end, soundbars can easily go over the £1,000 mark and that’s before you invest in accompanying surround sound systems.

Advertisement

But not everyone wants, or can afford, to be spending these huge amounts of money. So we put the TLC TS6100 soundbar to the test to see what the £60 device had to offer.

It is easily one of the best priced soundbars on the market; but are you sacrificing quality at this price? In this TLC TS6100 soundbar review, we cover sound quality, design and set-up to showcase if the soundbar really is brilliant value for money or if it is better splashing a bit more cash.

Want to know how this TLC soundbar compares? Read our Sonos Arc review and Roku Streambar review. Or for more home audio guides, head to our best smart speaker round-up.

Jump to:

TLC TS6100 soundbar review: summary

The TLC TS6100 is a solid option if you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful soundbar. For £59, you don’t get anything too sophisticated but we were pleasantly surprised by the sound quality. You don’t get a whole load of bass but, with the help of Dolby Digital, the audio is well-balanced and speech is crisp and clear. The TLC TS6100 soundbar isn’t designed to fill a massive cinema room, although it has a pretty impressive volume range, but offers a cheap way of upgrading your TV set-up beyond TV-only audio.

Price: The TLC TS6100 soundbar costs £59 and is available at a number of UK retailers including AO.

TCL TS6100 soundbar deals

Key features:

Dolby Digital

Bluetooth-enabled

Two built-in speakers

Can be mounted (mount included in box)

Pros:

Great value for money

Compact and unassuming design

Easy to use

Good sound quality for price

Cons:

Not the most sophisticated set-up

Lacks bass

No surround sound

What is TLC TS6100 soundbar?

The TLC TS6100 is an affordable soundbar with Dolby Digital audio processing. The device is an all-in-one soundbar so doesn’t come with an external subwoofer and has two in-built speakers. There’s no voice control via AI assistants like Alexa, but Bluetooth does allow you to stream music and other audio through the soundbar. At £59, the TLC TS6100 soundbar is one of the cheapest ways to upgrade your TV’s audio.

What does TLC TS6100 soundbar do?

This TLC soundbar is pretty simplistic but that is to be expected when it costs less than £60. The small soundbar is supplied on its own without a subwoofer. Instead, the two built-in speakers work with Dolby Sound Technology to provide rich audio, which it does relatively well.

Dolby Digital

Bluetooth-enabled

Two built-in speakers

Can be mounted (mount included in box)

How much is TLC TS6100 soundbar?

The TLC TS6100 soundbar costs £59 and is available at a number of UK retailers including AO.

TCL TS6100 soundbar deals

Is TLC TS6100 soundbar good value for money?

The TLC TS6100 soundbar is brilliant value for money. It doesn’t offer a lot of features but what is there is done well. For less than £60, you get a soundbar with two built-in speakers that work with Dolby Digital to produce good quality sound. It isn’t class-leading but that is expected for the price. Set-up is simple, Bluetooth allows you to wirelessly play music and the design is compact and unobtrusive so the soundbar easily slots under the TV. If you’re looking for a cheap soundbar that is a vast improvement on TV-only audio, the TLC TS6100 soundbar is it.

TLC TS6100 soundbar design

Available in black only, the TLC TS6100 is a long, slender but still relatively compact soundbar with a curved design. The simplistic soundbar is accompanied by an equally simplistic remote. Despite only nine buttons, the remote has all the key controls including for Bluetooth, navigation buttons and to switch between audio modes for movies, music and TV. If you prefer, there are also touch buttons on the top of the soundbar including a power button, volume controls and for Bluetooth.

Style: As expected for the price, the TLC TS6100 has a simple and unassuming design. This does mean that it should fit in with any TV set-up.

As expected for the price, the TLC TS6100 has a simple and unassuming design. This does mean that it should fit in with any TV set-up. Robustness: Despite its price, the soundbar from TLC feels sturdy and well-made.

Despite its price, the soundbar from TLC feels sturdy and well-made. Size: Measuring (H)6.2 x (W)80.0 x (D)10.7 cm, the soundbar is short enough that it can easily slot under a TV if it isn’t mounted.

TLC TS6100 soundbar sound quality

We were pleasantly surprised with the sound quality of this TLC soundbar. Films, TV shows and speech sound great thanks to the Dolby Digital audio processing. Music is definitely where the cracks show a little. The quality is OK but it can sound a little tinny on occasion.

It also has a great volume range and can go impressively loud. The audio is fairly directional but we found it will easily fill the small and medium rooms it is designed for. It’s definitely not the surround sound experience you get with the likes of the Sonos Arc, but the TLC TS6100 soundbar is also more than £700 cheaper.

TLC TS6100 soundbar set-up: how easy is it to use?

One benefit of the TLC TS6100’s affordable price point is that everything about the soundbar is simple. This makes it incredibly user-friendly. Setting it up takes five minutes maximum and it is literally a case of plugging it into the HDMI port in the back of the TV. It is worth noting, though, that a HDMI cable is not included in the box so you will need to buy one separately if you don’t have a spare.

Beyond this initial set-up, the only other decision to make is whether you want to mount the soundbar. Included in the box is a mount and screws so you can put it up on the wall straight from the box. If you’d rather not mount it, it is short enough to sit on a TV stand under the TV without getting in the way of the IR receiver.

One small quirk of the TLC TS6100 is that if the TV is paused for too long, the soundbar will turn off and won’t automatically switch back on when you press play. Instead, you have to turn the soundbar back on using the remote.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is the difference between TLC TS6100 soundbar and TV-only audio?

A cheap, all-in-one soundbar is a great way of upgrading your TV’s audio without spending a lot of money or adding too much extra clutter to your TV set-up. But will a cheap soundbar really make a difference? The quick answer is yes.

There is a noticeable difference between the TLC TS6100 soundbar and TV-only audio. Background noises that were unintelligible before are able to be heard easily. This gives a better and more well-rounded TV experience. In the case of this TLC soundbar, it can also go considerably louder than most TVs.

Our verdict: should you buy TLC TS6100 soundbar?

If you’re looking for a cheap and simple device to upgrade your TV audio, the TLC TS6100 soundbar is it. It is compact enough that it won’t take up loads of room and the set-up is simple and user-friendly. The sound quality goes way beyond what you’d expect for its £59 price tag. You don’t get a whole load of bass but, with the help of Dolby Digital, the audio is well-balanced and speech is crisp and clear. The TLC TS6100 soundbar isn’t designed to fill a massive cinema room, despite it’s good volume range, but it’s definitely one of the best ways of upgrading your TV set-up beyond TV-only audio at an affordable price.

Our rating:

Design: 4/5

Sound quality: 3/5

Ease of set-up: 3/5

Value for money: 5/5

Overall: 3.5/5

Where to buy TLC TS6100 soundbar

The TLC TS6100 soundbar is on sale at various UK retailers including AO.

TLC soundbar deals

Advertisement

Head to the Technology section for more reviews, product guides and the latest product launches. Looking for a new TV? Try our which TV to buy guide.