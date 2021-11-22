TCL RP620K (55RP620K) 4K HDR Roku TV review

HDR not the brightest 1080p upscaling could be better Audio performance is average

The TCL RP620K is a budget-priced mid-range 4K HDR TV with the Roku streaming service built-in. Roku is best known for its HDMI media streamers. The company is the main rival to Amazon Fire TV, distinguished by a calmer, some might say more intuitive, user interface. The Roku app choice is class-leading. If you want a streaming service, you’ll find it here.

The RP620K is also a well-specified Freeview Play TV, with Dolby Vision HDR to keep movie fans happy. So is this the best value smart TV out there right now?

We put the 55-inch version of the TV on our test bench to find out.

Jump links to the following headings:

TCL 55-inch RP620K (55RP620K) review: summary

This first collaboration between TCL and Roku is a huge success. Offering every streaming service you might reasonably expect, coupled with a high level of performance for what is essentially a budget-priced telly, the RP620K is difficult to resist. There are caveats, but not enough to dampen our enthusiasm.

Price: £449

Key features:

Built-in Roku smart platform

Freeview Play

Dolby Vision

Pros:

Excellent Roku smart platform

Freeview Play

Stonking value

Low input lag

Cons:

HDR not the brightest

1080p upscaling could be better

Audio performance is average

You can buy the 55-inch Roku RP620K from Currys for £349.

What does the TCL RP620K do?

The TCL RP620K is a 4K HDR LED LCD smart TV

It’s built around the Roku streaming platform and has a Freeview Play TV tuner

In addition to HDR10 and HLG, the RP620K supports Dolby Vision, as used by Netflix and Disney+

The TCL RP620K works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart assistants, as well as Apple Airplay 2

How much is the 55-inch TCL RP620K?

The 55-inch TCL RP620K (55RP620K) sells for £449. The model is also available in 43-, 50- and 65-inch screen sizes (43RP620K, 50RP620K and 65RP620K), priced at £349, £399 and £549, respectively. This puts it in the same ballpark as other entry-level smart screens of comparable size. Bag one with a discount, and you’re really winning.

There’s not a direct equivalent to this model in the US, although the TCL 5-Series comes close.

Is the TCL 55-inch RP620K TV good value for money?

We rate this TCL 4K cheapie extremely good value for money. The Roku smart platform is easy to use and has a great selection of streaming apps. With a current user base of around 53 million Roku devices worldwide, that’s likely to remain the case.

TCL actually offers two Roku ranges in the UK, the RP620K featured here and the cheaper RP520K series. This step-up model is differentiated by the provision of Dolby Vision HDR and a better video processor. We think this makes the RP620K worth the price premium.

TCL 55-inch RP620K (55RP620K) features

The RP620K is all about the Roku operating system. It’s the first thing you see when you switch it on, and it’s the launch pad for all your streaming apps. Thankfully, it’s rather good. We like the fact that it’s really easy to navigate and customise. You certainly won’t feel the need to add a separate streaming media player to your equipment stack. Services include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, AppleTV+, NOW, and BT Sport.

It’s also a Freeview Play TV, which ensures you get all the mainstream catch-up players (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5, UKTVPlay), plus a large selection of gratis box sets.

As a bonus, you also get the Roku Channel, which is exclusive to Roku devices. It’s a mix of old library content and all-new Roku TV shows.

The set works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, plus Apple Airplay and Apple Homekit. That’s a lot of smart home bases covered.

Not only is the screen perfect for binge-watchers, but it also caters for gamers. We measured input lag in Game mode at 12.1ms (1080/60), which is outstanding for a display in this price category. When you hook up your games console, you can be confident you’ll not be disadvantaged by slow response times.

TCL 55-inch RP620K (55RP620K) design and set-up

The RP620K is fairly generic when it comes to design. It’s distinguished mainly by a glossy black bezel and two widely spaced feet, so make sure you have AV furniture wide enough to accompany it.

The screen uses a direct LED backlight, so it isn’t pencil-thin, but for the price paid, it’s tidy enough.

Around the back, you’ll find four HDMI inputs (all v2.0), one of which has ARC (Audio Return Channel) for connecting a soundbar. There’s also a digital optical audio output and AV mini Jack. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are standard, but if you want to hardwire the set to your home network, there’s an Ethernet port.

The remote control is a standard zapper, with dedicated buttons for Freeview Play, Netflix, Spotify, Apple TV and Rakuten TV. You can also control the TV via a dedicated app on your smartphone.

As we’ve come to expect from Roku, setup and tuning are straightforward.

TCL 55-inch RP620K (55RP620K) picture quality

Overall, we were impressed with the picture from this budget screen. Treat this TCL to 4K content, and you’ll be rewarded with crisp, textured images and ribald colours. It was easy to appreciate the fine architectural detail and texture in Bridgerton’s (Netflix) period costumes.

The TV looks less impressive with regular SD content and HD. When it comes to upscaling technology, the set could probably do better.

HDR performance is a tad dimmer than we hoped, but Dolby Vision compatibility really helps maximise its HDR talents with Dolby Vision content. Gradations are smooth and images cinematic.

TCL 55-inch RP620K (55RP620K) sound quality

The RJ620 is a reasonable audio performer. Its 2x8W stereo speaker system isn’t short of welly, and you’ll not struggle to hear dialogue in the average-sized living room. There’s a selection of sound presets to explore – Normal, Speech, Theatre – but we found Normal to be the best default. While fine for everyday listening, it’s worth taking advantage of the ARC HDMI connection to add a soundbar for greater clarity and slam.

Our verdict: should you buy the TCL RP620K (55RP620K)?

If you’re after a modestly priced large screen smart TV, this Roku-centric offering is well worth shortlisting. Picture performance is impressive with 4K Dolby Vision content, images are pin-sharp and vibrant, and the Roku smart platform is brilliantly simple to use.

Overall, we rate this TCL a brilliant buy for streaming telly addicts.

Our rating:

Features: 4/5

4/5 Design: 3/5

3/5 Picture quality: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Sound quality: 3/5

3/5 Value for money: 5/5

5/5 Overall rating: 4/5

Where to buy the TCL 55-inch RP620K

You can buy the 55-inch TCL 55-inch RP620K from Currys for £349.

