Roku’s streaming devices may not be as well-known as the likes of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks or Google Chromecast, but they are no longer an underdog.

In recent years, Roku has made a name for itself by making simple, easy-to-use streaming sticks at an affordable price.

Roku Express 4K is the brand’s latest addition to their streaming players, joining the likes of the entry-level Roku Express and premium Roku Streambar.

At £39.99, the Roku Express 4K seems to offer brilliant value, so we put it to the test. We assessed the streaming device’s design, set-up and streaming quality against its price point to decide whether it’s worth spending cash on.

Find our Roku Express 4K review below and why we think it is the best value streaming device you can buy.

Roku Express 4K review: summary

The Roku Express 4K is the brand’s latest release and offers 4K streaming, voice control and access to streaming services like Netflix, NOW, BT Sport and Prime Video for £39.99. This is an upgraded version of their entry-level Roku Express with an upgrade from HD streaming to 4K.

Price: The Roku Express 4K costs £39.99 and will be available from a number of UK retailers.

Key features:

4K streaming

Free digital remote via mobile Roku app

Use voice search to find your favourite shows quickly

Private Listening mode streams audio to your phone and allows you to listen via your headphones

Pros:

Great value for money

Good 4K streaming quality

Small, inconspicuous player

Cons:

Cannot be hidden behind TV

No volume buttons on remote

What is Roku Express 4K?

The Roku Express 4K is the brand’s newly released streaming player. The device can be used to upgrade an old or ‘non-smart’ TV and give users access to streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, NOW and BT Sport.

What does Roku Express 4K do?

Beyond the essential feature of accessing streaming services and apps such as Disney+, NOW, Spotify and YouTube, the streaming player also offers voice control and a private listening mode for when you don’t want to disturb others. The only obvious omission is the lack of volume controls on the remote, which is a slight annoyance but hardly a deal-breaker.

4K streaming

Free digital remote via mobile Roku app

Use voice search to find your favourite shows quickly

Private Listening mode streams audio to your phone and allows you to listen via your headphones

How much is Roku Express 4K?

The Roku Express 4K costs £39.99 and will be available from a number of UK retailers.

Is Roku Express 4K good value for money?

The Roku Express 4K offers some of the best value of any streaming devices on the market. When compared to other 4K streaming players, the Roku Express 4K is one of the cheapest. Amazon currently has two 4K streaming devices; the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Cube. The Fire TV Stick is the cheaper of the two at £49.99, and the more powerful Fire TV Cube costs a not-unsubstantial £109.99. When looking at the other big competitor, Google, its 4K device – Chromecast with Google TV – costs £59.99.

Roku Express 4K design

The design of the new Roku Express 4K is incredibly similar to their entry-level device, the Roku Express.

Style: The streaming player is a small, black box that will easily blend into any TV set-up.

The streaming player is a small, black box that will easily blend into any TV set-up. Robustness: While both the remote and streaming player are lightweight, they both feel sturdy. These could easily be unplugged and taken on travels.

While both the remote and streaming player are lightweight, they both feel sturdy. These could easily be unplugged and taken on travels. Size: The Roku Express 4K can be described as wallet-size and can be slotted under the TV or stuck onto the top of the TV with the adhesive strip provided.

Roku Express 4K streaming quality

The Roku Express 4K is the brand’s cheapest 4K device. The picture quality is great, with no lag or buffer between the homepage and shows. The picture is sharp and well-balanced across the various streaming services and apps on offer.

However, if you intend to use the device to upgrade an old TV, we would recommend checking its picture quality before investing in a streaming stick. If the TV does not have 4K capabilities, you will not get the most out of the Roku Express 4K. In this case, we would recommend saving £10 and buying the cheaper Roku Express. It offers brilliant HD streaming, and the design and set-up are almost identical.

Roku Express 4K set-up: how easy is it to use?

Everything about the Roku Express 4K is simple and user-friendly. This is the same when it comes to the set-up. The box includes everything you would need to get started, including AAA batteries, an HDMI cable and a power adaptor.

Once the streaming player is plugged in, you are prompted through a series of instructions, including setting up the Wi-Fi and language settings. The streaming player will also assess your HDMI connection to ensure your TV can stream at the highest quality possible, in this case, 4K.

The final stage is to download the Roku mobile app. Not only does this allow you to type using your phone rather than a TV remote, speeding up the process immensely, but it also provides a free remote. This may be particularly handy if you’re the type of person always losing it down the back of the sofa and just generally keeps it closer to hand.

The only minor irk about the Roku Express 4K’s remote is the lack of volume controls. This is unlikely to be a major deal for most, but it does mean that you have to reach for your standard TV remote when needing to turn up the sound.

Our verdict: should you buy Roku Express 4K?

The Roku Express 4K is one of the best value streaming players available right now. For £39.99, the streaming device offers 4K streaming that does not lag or buffer. There’s a good range of streaming services and apps available, including all the big-hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and NOW. Roku has kept the price down by making the streaming player and its homepage simple, but this makes it incredibly user-friendly, aided by the use of an accurate voice assistant. For less than £40, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better 4K streaming device.

Ease of set-up: 5/5

Design: 3.5/5

Steaming quality: 5/5

Value for money: 5/5

Overall: 4.5/5

Where to buy Roku Express 4K

The Roku Express 4K streaming player will be available at a number of UK retailers.

