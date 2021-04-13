New Roku Express 4K offers 4K streaming at a budget price

Roku has quickly become known for delivering the best streaming sticks at affordable prices.

Advertisement

Following the success of the Roku Premiere and Roku Streambar, the American brand is releasing a new 4K streaming device.

Streaming sticks are one of the most cost-effective ways of breathing new life into an old TV. By plugging one into your TV’s HDMI port, you can access your favourite streaming services on the bigger screen.

New 4K Roku streaming stick for just £39.99

Featuring 4K streaming, the Roku Express 4K is an upgraded version of their entry-level streaming device, the Roku Express.

Priced under £40, the new Roku Express 4K will be one of the cheapest ways to stream Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in 4K HDR.

Alternatives including the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Chromecast with Google TV are at least £10 more expensive than this new Roku device.

Beyond the 4K streaming capabilities, the new Roku Express 4K also offers hands-free control using your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices, along with AirPlay 2 so you can stream, control and share content directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac.

No exact release date just yet, but Roku says the new Roku Express 4K will be available in May for £39.99.

Rather not wait? The Roku Premiere also offers 4K streaming and is currently £39 at Very.

To find out more about Roku devices, read our Roku Express review and Roku Streambar review.

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and product guides, head to the Technology section. Looking for a cheap way to upgrade your TV? Try one of our best streaming devices.