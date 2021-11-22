Samsung Q70A (QE55Q70A) HDR TV review

The Samsung Q70A is the affordable star performer in Samsung’s 2021 QLED 4K TV line-up. It boasts many of the features found in the brand’s more expensive QLED 4K models but comes with an altogether more tempting price tag.

It features an advanced image processor, Samsung’s terrific Tizen smart TV platform, and has the right connectivity to appeal to owners of a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

The Q70A also comes in a wide variety of screen sizes, specifically 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch screens sizes (QE55Q70A, QE65Q70A, QE75Q70A and QE85Q70A, respectively). In this review, we’re concentrating on the 55-inch model.

Jump to the following headings:

Samsung Q70A (QE55Q70A) review: summary

The Q70A is an ultra-slim QLED LED TV that combines Samsung’s polished, smart TV platform with an AI-enhanced picture performance. The Q70A boasts better connectivity than the slightly cheaper Q60A and, more importantly, makes extensive use of AI technologies to enhance sound and vision.

The Q70A is one of the most affordable 4K TVs to 4K high frame rate HDMI support, which is good news for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

Price: £999

Key features:

QLED Edge-lit panel

Tizen smart platform

HDMI v2.1 connectivity

Pros:

AirSlim design

Object Tracking Sound LITE

Cons:

Only one HDMI supports High Frame rate 4K 120fps

No Dolby Vision support

You can buy the 55-inch Samsung Q70A at Currys for £849

What does the Samsung Q70A do?

The Samsung Q70A is a QLED Quantum Dot LED TV that uses the Samsung Tizen smart TV platform

It lacks a Freeview Play terrestrial tuner but offers all mainstream catch-up TV players

In addition to standard HDR, it supports HDR10+ as used by Amazon Prime Video, for a more consistent, cinematic viewing experience with that service

It has Object Tracking Sound Lite technology which uses signal processing to create the illusion of extra height for cinema-style sound

One HDMI input can display high frame rate games at 4K 120fps from a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console

The Q70A works with Google and Amazon Alexa, as well as Samsung’s own Bixby smart assistant

How much is the 55-inch Samsung Q70A?

The 55-inch Q70A sells for £999, making it one of the more affordable screens in Samsung’s QLED range. Other screen sizes available are 65-, 75- and 85-inches (QE65Q70A, QE75Q70A, QE85Q70A), priced at £1299, £1999, and £2799, respectively.

Is the Samsung 55-inch Q70A TV good value for money?

The 55-inch Q70A can be considered excellent value. It’s one of Samsung’s cheapest Quantum Dot TVs and benefits from the same advanced AI image processing found higher-up the QLED range. Smart connectivity is top-notch, and its super-slim design is a winner too.

Samsung Q70A (QE55Q70A) features

The Q70A shares much in common with its fellow QLED TVs. It operates Samsung’s Tizen smart interface, which is easy to use and comes with a comprehensive selection of streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Rakuten TV, Apple TV+, YouTube and Disney+. It also has Samsung’s new Game View and Game bar user interface.

Samsung TVs (inexplicably) don’t have Freeview Play tuners, but at least all the catch-up TV services are available, including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5 and UKTV Play.

Samsung Q70A (QE55Q70A) design and set-up

The Q70A boasts an AirSlim cabinet design and sports a minimal picture bezel. It’s quite a head-turner.

The screen has four HDMI inputs, but only one is 4K 120fps ready. We probably shouldn’t moan too loudly, as any High Frame Rate support at this price point is welcome. All remaining HDMIs are all 4K 60fps enabled, and there’s eARC compatibility too.

There’s also Ethernet, USB and an optical digital audio output, plus Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi wireless support.

Samsung’s new slimline One Remote control is powered by indoor lighting, so that should save on batteries.

Overall setup is pretty straightforward. The set should take no more than about 15 minutes to get up and running.

Samsung Q70A (QE55Q70A) picture quality

The Q70A is powered by the latest Samsung Quantum Processor 4K, with AI machine learning. Picture characteristics include high average picture brightness, vibrant colour and strong contrast.

There’s the usual range of picture modes, including Standard, Dynamic, Natural and Movie. We recommend Standard and Natural for most content.

The screen is at its best with native 4K, as you’ll find on the top streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and its Quantum Processor 4K will upscale lesser sources to make them look better. AI technology compares content with an on-chip database and then tweaks the image to improve detail and texture.

To improve contrast, two different colour temperature LED light modules are used. HDR support includes regular HLG and HDR10+, but not Dolby Vision.

Samsung’s motion handling is very good these days, making this a good choice for sports fans. Leave motion handling on Auto, as it works well with most fast-moving content.

Samsung Q70A (QE55Q70A) sound quality

Perhaps inevitably, where the Q70A falls short is sound performance. Like all thinner, edge-lit LED TVs, there are not many options when it comes to placing physical speakers. The TV has a simplified OTS (Object Tracking Sound) system that relies on DSP signal processing to enlarge the soundstage.

The Q70A also uses SpaceFit, a clever room calibration system designed to tune the set’s audio output to your living room, and AVA (Active Voice Amplifier) technology, which adjusts the dialogue level to counter any ambient noise in your living room.

As the set is Dolby Atmos compatible, we would suggest partnering with a Dolby Atmos soundbar at some point.

Our verdict: should you buy the Samsung Q70A?

We rate the Q70A as a fine bright-room 4K TV, ideal for everyday use. It occupies a sweet spot in Samsung’s 2021 QLED roster and looks sharp from a design point of view.

It’s not a screen for hardcore gamers, although that solitary 4K 120 fps HDMI input will work well with either a Playstation 5 or next-gen Xbox, and home cinema fans will probably be unhappy at the lack of Dolby Vision support.

These caveats can be balanced against Tizen, which is a solid, smart platform with generous streaming options.

Our rating:

Features: 4/5

4/5 Design: 4/5

4/5 Picture quality: 4/5

4/5 Sound quality: 3/5

3/5 Value for money: 4/5

4/5 Overall: 4/5

Where to buy the Samsung Q70A

The 55-inch Samsung Q70A is available at Currys and John Lewis.

The 65-inch Samsung Q70A is available at Currys and John Lewis.

The 75-inch Samsung Q70A is available at Currys.

The 85-inch Samsung Q70A is available at Currys.

