There are a range of aerial solutions on offer, but most of the sleekest, simplest solutions are 'flat panel' aerials — with a couple of exceptions. As a result, most of the options on this list are flat-panel aerials.

If you live in an area where a TV signal is hard to come by, an indoor TV aerial could be the perfect solution. We've picked out a range of indoor aerials for different budgets, with varying ranges, and designs.

None of these aerials will set you back too much, but some are much more feature-packed than others. Take a look at the list below for our top picks.

Best indoor TV aerials at a glance

What to look for when choosing an indoor TV aerial

If you're particularly far from a signal transmitter, you may want to choose an aerial with a signal amplifier.

Another thing to consider is the size and shape of the aerial, as well as where it should be stored. Some aerials need to be attached to furniture, or a window, whereas others just sit next to the TV.

Otherwise, these aerials are generally simple to set up and use.

Best indoor TV aerials to buy in 2022

August DTA240 High Gain TV Aerial

Best budget indoor TV aerial

If you're looking to try out an indoor aerial, but you don't want to spend too much, the August DTA240 High Gain is a great option.

It's small, at just 13.5cm high, but has a good maximum range of 50 miles. Right now it costs less than £13.

Buy August DTA240 High Gain TV Aerial for £12.95 at Amazon

One for All SV9494

Best premium indoor TV aerial

If your aerial budget is a little larger, this might be the option for you. The One for All SV9494 looks like a relative of Star Wars' BB8, thanks to its spherical shape and glowing lights. When it comes to delivering a good TV signal, that light points the user towards the direction where the aerial should be placed for best results. Neat, right?

Then, when it's in place, the top of the aerial swivels to find the best signal available. It's impressive and feature-packed and has a built-in signal amplifier, but it's costly too. Over £80 at the time of writing.

Buy One for All SV9494 for £88.31 at Currys

Antop HD Smart Bar AT-500SBS

Best long-range indoor TV aerial

This aerial from Antop can pick up a good signal from a whopping 80 miles! That's the biggest radius on this list and one of the biggest on the market.

However, because of that, this is a slightly pricey option and the physical aerial itself is a little larger than many competitors.

It's got a built-in amplifier and can be used while mounted, or simply sat on a television stand.

Buy Antop HD Smart Bar AT-500SBS for £104.71 at Amazon

SLx Fabric Pillar Aerial

Best indoor TV aerial for design

If you need something that fits seamlessly into your front room, this aerial from SLx is a great option, purely in design terms that is.

It's not the most effective aerial on this list by a long way, but it looks great and will offer a passable signal boost for those who just need a little signal pick-me-up. This will slot in perfectly amongst the rest of your tech and looks to have taken a few design queues from some of the sleekest speakers currently on the market, rather than other aerials.

Buy SLx Fabric Pillar Aerial for £16.48 at Amazon

RGTech Monarch 50 Antenna

Best indoor TV aerial for mounting

The RGTech Monarch 50 Antenna mounts to windows, walls, or radiators and can pick up a signal from a good distance — 50 miles.

It lacks a built-in amplifier but it's a reasonably affordable option and promises to pick up HD channels. It's a good option for those in low signal areas.

Buy RGTech Monarch 50 Antenna for £27.69 at Amazon

