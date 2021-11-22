Samsung QN95A (QE55QN95) 4K HDR TV review

The QN95A sits at the top of Samsung’s Neo QLED TV range. We’ve seen QLED screens from Samsung (and other brands for that matter) for a while now, but this Neo QLED model is different in that it introduces a whole new backlighting technology to Samsung’s flatscreen fleet.

Quantum Mini LED technology is able to handle HDR picture quality better and brings the range much closer in subjective terms to rival OLED TVs. Blacks are deep, and bright highlights are much more precise.

But that’s only part of the appeal of this formidable 4k telly. The QN95A also uses advanced Neo Quantum 4K picture processing and boasts a multi-channel OTS+ sound system. To learn more, we hauled a 55-inch model onto our test bench.

Samsung QN95A (QE55QN95) review: summary

If you’re looking for a spectacular 4K LED TV with a no-compromise performance, then Samsung’s QN95A should be near the top of your list. The introduction of Mini LED technology sets a new standard for QLED, offering dynamic, colour-rich imagery that’s ideal for bright room viewing, movies and gaming.

The set is particularly well suited to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, as it has four 4K 120fps inputs, plus Samsung’s new Game Bar interface.

What sets this model apart from other brands and most of Samsung’s own models is the One Connect Box. Rather than connect your TV aerial, telly box or games console to the screen, everything connects to a separate One Connect Box, which in turn is linked by a single fibre optic cable to a screen. This makes the screen easier to wall mount.

Price: £1,499

Key features:

Mini LED Neo QLED screen

One Connect Box

Tizen smart platform

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support

HDMI v2.1 connectivity

Pros:

Mini LED backlight for better HDR

Stylish super slim design

Advanced OTS+ sound system

4K 120fps High Frame Rate support

Cons:

One Connect Box won’t suit everyone

No Dolby Vision support

Premium price point

You can buy the 55-inch Samsung QN95A Neo QLED at Currys for £1499

What does the Samsung QN95A do?

The Samsung QN95A is a Neo QLED LED TV with an advanced Samsung Tizen smart platform.

It lacks a Freeview Play terrestrial tuner but still offers all mainstream catch-up TV players

Thanks to its all-new Mini LED backlight, the QN95A can deliver brighter peak highlights than OLED TVs

In addition to regular HDR, it supports HDR10+ as used by Amazon Prime Video, for a more consistent, cinematic viewing experience with that service

It has Object Tracking Sound Plus technology with eight speakers. It’s also compatible with Dolby Atmos

Samsung’s new Game Bar interface allows next-gen console owners to optimise the TV for the best aspect ratio and lowest input lag

All four HDMI inputs can display high frame rate games at 4K 120fps from a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console

The QN95A works with Google and Amazon Alexa, in addition to Samsung’s own Bixby smart assistant

How much is the 55-inch Samsung QN95A?

The 55-inch QN95A sells for £1499. Other screen sizes available are 65, 75 and 85-inches (QE65QN95A, QE75QN95A, QE85QN95A), priced at £1999, £2699, and £3999, respectively.

Is the Samsung 55-inch QN95A TV good value for money?

You can expect to pay a price premium for the QN95A, thanks largely to its adoption of new Mini LED technology. Those looking for a similar spread of features and functionality, without the toppy ticket price, should take a look at Samsung’s Q80 QLED models, which use a conventional backlight. That said, we still consider the QN95A good value, as it’s priced more or less in line with rival OLED screens.

Samsung QN95A (QE55QN95) features

Samsung’s Tizen smart platform is one of the best-specified premium connected portals available right now – and as presented on the QN95A, it’s nippy to navigate and intuitive to use.

Everything you need is accessed via a launcher bar that runs across the bottom of the screen. It’s a polished interface that’s easy to live with.

Streaming services are comprehensive and include Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Disney+ along with all the key catch-up TV players: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5 and UKTV Play.

There’s also the Game Bar, Samsung’s novel new control panel. From here, you can select a custom aspect ratio, including 21:9 or a more extreme 32:9, adjust input lag and so on.

We rate this Neo QLED TV an excellent choice for video game fans. Input lag was measured at just 10.1ms (1080/60) in standard Game mode, which is a terrific performance.

Samsung QN95A (QE55QN95) design and set-up

The QN95A is a handsome flatscreen with a high-quality finish. The chassis is just 25.9mm deep, with the screen framed by a tiny bezel. It’s mounted on a central pedestal.

The set comes with two remote controls, a standard pointer with plenty of buttons, and a simpler alternative that rather unusually has a solar cell panel able to charge using indoor lighting. Alternatively, you might want to charge via the USB C port.

Connectivity is restricted to the supplied One Connect Box, which is comparable to a TV box in size. This means you’ll have another gadget to accommodate in your AV rack. However, it’s worth noting that along with sound and vision, the single One Connect fibre optic cable to the screen also supplies power, so you won’t have to find an additional power point.

All four HDMI inputs are v2.1 and can handle 4K 120fps video from Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. There’s also ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, plus eARC on HDMI 3.

Other connections include an optical digital audio output, three USB connectors and Ethernet. Wireless support covers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and there’s Apple Airplay 2 compatibility too.

Samsung QN95A (QE55QN95) picture quality

The QN95A warrants two enthusiastic thumbs up when it comes to image clarity. The implementation of that Mini LED backlight makes for a consistent filmic picture. The set also has a new and improved Quantum 4K processor with multi-intelligence deep learning, which gives superior picture nuance and image texture. While a host of processing modes are available, we would advise sticking with the set’s Intelligent Mode, which handles all content types well.

We found the QN95A delivers a solid HDR performance with Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, but there is a caveat. While the set supports HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ Adaptive, the latter uses the set’s light sensor to manage HDR better, and it doesn’t offer Dolby Vision compatibility.

Given that this is the standard dynamic metadata system used by Netflix and Disney+, as well as most 4k Blu-rays, this could be a deal-breaker for home cinema fans.

That said, we were never disappointed by its HDR performance. All QLED TVs look good used in brightly lit rooms, but the QN95A may be the best we’ve seen to date.

Samsung QN95A (QE55QN95) sound quality

The QN95A is no shrinking violet when it comes to audio. The TV features an advanced implementation of Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Plus (OTS+) system, and with no fewer than eight speakers in play, including two high up on the rear, you’re guaranteed a big noise, with a lot of on-screen movement. Imagine stereo on steroids.

The set also boasts Q Symphony technology. When used with a compatible 2021 Samsung soundbar, both the speakers in the TV and those in the soundbar play together in harmony for maximum sonic impact. The screen is Dolby Atmos capable. You can route Atmos audio out of the TV to a waiting Dolby Atmos soundbar or home cinema system for full immersive audio.

The QN95A’s aforementioned Intelligent Mode isn’t just beneficial when it comes to video either. It also helps with the set’s audio performance, automatically employing a host of clever technologies, including Adaptive Sound+ and Active Voice Amplifier dialogue enhancement, to improve dialogue when required.

Our verdict: should you buy the Samsung QN95A?

If you want a no-compromise 4K HDR TV with jaw-dropping picture and sound, the QN95A has to be high on your shopping list. We were bowled over by the clarity and zest of its images and the sheer presence of its sound system.

The One Connect Bar could prove divisive, though. It’s certainly useful if you intend to wall mount the set, but if you’re pedestal mounting, you will need to find room for it in your rack.

The lack of Dolby Vision support is also a consideration for home cinema fans. On the plus side, this is a fabulous bright room performer and extremely well suited to gaming. Those with next-gen consoles will see their games machines at their best.

If you can rise to the price point, we think the QN95A is an easy recommendation: this is Samsung TV at its very best.

Our rating:

Features: 4/5

4/5 Design: 5/5

5/5 Picture quality: 5/5

5/5 Sound quality: 4/5

4/5 Value for money: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Overall rating: 5/5

Where to buy the Samsung QN95A

The 55-inch Samsung QN95A is available at Currys and AO.

For more product guides and reviews, head to the Technology section. Or, take a look at our which TV to buy guide for help choosing a new TV.