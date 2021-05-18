What is Google TV? The smart platform in Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA range

To say that Google is a revolutionary internet search company is a serious understatement (and not just because it arguably created internet search as we know it). The fact of the matter is that, in the year 2021, Google is so much more than a search engine.

With major innovations like YouTube, Chromecast and Android to its name, Google has arguably shaped the very way we watch and search for content in the twenty-first century. Now, all of these innovations in streaming, search and content have converged in a brand-new innovation from the tech giant: Google TV.

It’s only fitting that this cutting-edge interface finds a home in a cutting-edge range of televisions – and that’s Sony’s new BRAVIA XR & BRAVIA range. If you ask us, it’s a marriage made in heaven. Better still, if you buy any Sony BRAVIA XR 2021 through Currys PC World until 1st June 2021, you can claim up to £100 in vouchers to spend in the Google Play store.

Read on to find out more about Google TV and how it makes for the perfect addition to Sony’s new BRAVIA XR range.

What is Google TV?

Our experts at RadioTimes.com first tried out Google TV earlier this year. As you can read in our Chromecast with Google TV review, we were hugely impressed with the all-new UI. And built into Sony’s ground-breaking new BRAVIA range of 4K and 8K televisions, it’s a natural fit.

You may very well be thinking, ‘Wait – hasn’t Google TV been around for a while?’ It’s true that the name has been around for a while – since 2010, in fact. It swiftly morphed into Google Play Movies & TV after its integration with Google Play in 2012.

The interesting thing about today’s Google TV is that it isn’t strictly a smart platform – at least, not by itself. It’s built upon Android TV and essentially builds upon the huge achievements of that Google-developed platform by offering an even more streamlined experience.

How does Google TV work?

Google TV pulls in all your apps and services into one place. On your Sony BRAVIA TV, Google TV is essentially the front porch of your viewing experience. Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, NOW: they’ll all find a place on the interface. Ultimately, you’ll have over 700,000 movies and TV episodes in one centralised location. Seriously, we defy any binge-watcher to make their way through all of that. On top of that, you’ll also find over 5,000+ apps on the Google Play Store: that’s more than any other smart TV platform.

But the power of Google TV extends beyond the confines of your TV screen. Via the interface, you can control the various smart home devices you have throughout your home. Whether it’s adjusting your lights to settle down for a movie or relaying the video footage from your smart doorbell, you can do it all via Google TV.

And thanks to Google’s voice assistant, did we mention you can do all this with little more than the touch of a button? In fact, with the BRAVIA XR X94J (a Currys PC World exclusive), BRAVIA XR X95J, BRAVIA XR OLED A84J (another Currys PC World exclusive), BRAVIA XR OLED A90J and BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Z9J 8K, you don’t even need to touch a button: these televisions have far-field mics built into their frames. Simply speak, and Google Assistant will respond.

Coupled with the powers of Google’s famed search engine, this makes browsing for content easier than ever before. A simple command like ‘Okay Google, find something funny for me’ will bring a range of comedy movies and TV up on your screen from your subscription services. Not only that, it will also deliver personalised recommendations based on your viewing history.

It’s also simpler than ever to pull together your own lists of content that you’re interested in watching – and it needn’t even be from your couch. You can add to your Watchlist from your phone or laptop through Google Search on any browser.

Similarly, thanks to the in-built Chromecast function on Google TV, you can relay whatever you’re watching, browsing or doing on your phone, tablet or device straight to your television.

We imagine some parents out there might be feeling nervous about their children having access to such a wide range of content. They will no doubt be pleased to hear that Google TV lets you put parental filters in place to ensure their kids don’t watch anything they’re not ready for or access any apps that aren’t appropriate.

Where can I find Google TV?

Google TV will no doubt appear in increasing numbers of TVs and streaming devices – but right now, the place we’re most excited to see the platform is in Sony’s new BRAVIA and BRAVIA XR range of televisions.

These market leading BRAVIA XR 4K and 8K sets offer the world’s first ‘cognitive intelligent’ TVs powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, and they’re packed with all the content you could possibly need with Google TV. Not only that, they come in unprecedented sizes of up to 83 and 85 inches.

You’ll find Google TV on all Sony BRAVIA 2021 & BRAVIA XR models from the X80J with stunning 4K visuals all the way through to the flagship A90J OLED and Z9J 8K Full Array LED. Like we say, we couldn’t think of a better home for Google TV.

For more on Sony’s 2021 range of televisions, don’t miss our guide to the Sony BRAVIA A90J.