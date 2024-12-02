According to price tracker CamelCamelCamel, this is just £1 short of its lowest price ever and by far the cheapest of 2024.

The offer is available at Amazon, and just in the White colourway, although you can get every other colour for £20 off as part of PlayStation's official Cyber Monday sale – which also includes up to £80 off the PS5 Slim as well as savings on the PSVR2 and PlayStation Portal.

Plus, for the hardcore gamers out there, we have also spotted a £30 discount on the PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, taking this high-tech accessory down to £179.99.

As with all gaming offers, these seem to be selling quickly, so if you've been waiting to get yourself a PS5 controller, we'd say go for it now.

For more PlayStation deals, take a look at the PS5 Pro Black Friday discount. Plus, the PSVR2 Black Friday deal and PS Pulse headset Black Friday discounts. Also the full list of Cyber Monday UK start and end dates.

Best Cyber Monday PS5 controller deals at a glance:

Best PS5 controller deals from UK Cyber Monday sales

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller | £64.99 £39.99 (save £25 or 30%)

Very

What's the deal: You can now get £25 off the PS5 DualSense Controller in White and £20 in all standard colours. This takes the price down to £39.99 at Amazon and £44.99 at PlayStation.

Why we chose it: This is by far the cheapest price you'll see on the PlayStation controllers this year.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in Chroma | £69.99 £49.99 (save £20 or 28%)

PlayStation

What's the deal: You can also save £20 on the PS5 controllers in the shiny Chroma colour scheme, which takes the price to £49.99 instead of the original £69.99. Note, the deal does not apply to Sterling Silver or new Chroma Teal.

Why we chose it: If you want a gaming set-up with a sleek, shiny aesthetic, these Chroma controllers are here to provide.

PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller | £209.99 £179.97 (save £30.02 or 14%)

Very

What's the deal: The lowest price we've found on the PS5 Edge Wireless Controller is £179.99 at Amazon and Very, that saves you £30 or 14%. However, you can also find it for £20 at PlayStation.

Why we chose it: The PS5 Edge controller boasts a range of high-tech features such as Mappable Back Buttons and Multi-device connectivity. They're designed for the gamers who really notice the differences in pressure and control.

Save 10% when you buy an additional controller with any console

PS5 Pro with controller Amazon

What's the deal: At Currys you can snag 10% off when you buy an additional controller with any console. So if you buy the PS5 Slim and an extra controller, simply use the code 'PLAYER2' at checkout and watch your basket reduce by 10%.

Why we chose it: This is a great bundle if you're planning to buy a console and an extra controller at the same time.

Save 10% when you buy an additional controller with any console at Currys

Advertisement

For even more deals, be sure to take a look at our Sky Black Friday deals, PSVR2 Black Friday deals, Steam deck Black Friday deals, Black Friday streaming deals, Apple Watch Black Friday deals, Nintendo Switch Back Friday deals and does Apple do Black Friday guides.