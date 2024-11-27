Throughout the year, the team also tell you how to save on Star Wars related mediums, such as these Disney Plus offers which will see you watch anything from Rogue One to The Mandalorian, plus we rounded-up the best gifts for Star Wars lovers ahead of May the 4th.

So far this November, we've found some fantastic LEGO Black Friday deals on Star Wars sets, such as 28% off the LEGO Darth Vader Helmet, £12 off the LEGO Star Wars Droideka Set, and 15% off the LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor and LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer.

There's plenty more where that came from in our Star Wars Black Friday gift guide, including the lowest-ever price on Star Wars Outlaws. Let's jump in.

Best Star Wars Black Friday gifts at a glance:

Best Star Wars gifts to shop this Black Friday

Star Wars Outlaws | £54.95 £37.95

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

What's the deal: This is the lowest price we've seen so far on Star Wars Outlaws: Get Star Wars Outlaws for your Xbox Series X for £37.95 instead of £54.95, saving you £17.

Why we chose it: Looking for adventures with Kay and Nix? Then snap-up Star Wars Outlaws this Black Friday before the price jumps back to its RRP.

At The Game Collection, it's worth noting that you can get free UK delivery, as well as reward points with each purchase.

Buy Star Wars Outlaws for £54.95 £37.95 (save £17 or 30%) at The Game Collection

For brilliant Xbox Series X Black Friday deals, take a look at our guide.

The Black Series Force FX Elite Sabine Wren Lightsaber | £299.99 £209.99

Very

What's the deal: Secure a huge £90 saving on The Black Series Force FX Elite Sabine Wren Lightsaber this Black Friday, as Very has reduced the price from £299.99 to £209.99.

Why we chose it: This collectible Black Series Force FX Lightsaber is designed to look like the Sabine Wren Lightsaber from Star Wars: Ahsoka. The Lightsaber, which stands at 191mm tall, comes with a barrel plug, stand, and instructions on how to use, too.

Buy The Black Series Force FX Elite Sabine Wren Lightsaber for £299.99 £209.99 (save £90 or 30%) at Very

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 | £89.99 £60

Amazon

What's the deal: For a limited time only this Black Friday, you can save almost £30 on the LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 model set, taking the price from £89.99 to £60 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: R2-D2 is iconic for a reason: R2-D2's design is instantly recognisable to Star Wars fans of all ages, regardless of where in the franchise you joined from. This LEGO model has a 360-degree rotating head, detachable third leg for mobility, plus attachable periscope and tools. The R2-D2 LEGO build also comes with a 25th anniversary minifigure of Darth Malak, too.

Buy LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 for £89.99 £60 (save £29.99 or 33%) at Amazon

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite Lightsaber | £199.99 £139.99

Zavvi

What's the deal: This November, you can save £60 on the Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite Lightsaber at Zavvi.

Why we chose it: This collectible Black Series Force FX Lightsaber is created to look like the Yoda lightsaber from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. As Lightsabers are notoriously expensive – seeing as they come equipped with advanced lights and sound effects – discounts are always welcome.

Buy Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite Lightsaber for £199.99 £139.99 (save £60 or 30%) at Zavvi

Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Collectible | £185 £129.50

Disney Store

What's the deal: At the official Disney Store, you can purchase the Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Collectible for £129.50 instead of £185, saving £55.50.

Why we chose it: It's one of the most recognisable surnames in the Star Wars franchise; Star Wars fans will love this full-scale Lightsaber collectible, which comes with a hilt, blade, and stand, as well as light and sound effects.

Buy Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Collectible for £185 £129.50 (save £55.50 or 30%) at Disney Store

LEGO The Dark Falcon | £159.99 £126.98

Amazon

What's the deal: The Dark Falcon LEGO set — a dark version of the Millennium Falcon as seen in Rebuild the Galaxy — is on sale at Amazon for £126.98 instead of £159.99, saving you £33.

Why we chose it: This brilliant LEGO model comes with six LEGO Star Wars minifigures (Darth Jar Jar, Bounty Hunter C-3PO, Darth Dev, Darth Rey, Beach Luke and Jedi Vader), as well as Lightsabers and more items, too. We also like shopping at Amazon as the retailer offers free delivery and free returns.

Buy LEGO The Dark Falcon for £159.99 £126.98 (save £33.01 or 21%) at Amazon

