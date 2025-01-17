Fans – whether they be team Edward of Jacob – will be able to enjoy details like Edward's piano and CD collection, the Cullens' wall of graduation caps, and an outside area of evergreen trees in homage to the forests of Forks.

The minifigures include Edward, Bella, Charlie, Alice, Rosalie and Carlisle, as well as Jacob in both human and wolf form.

This set joins the LEGO Ideas range after being submitted by a fan and voted on by the LEGO Ideas Community. It's unknown if more Twilight sets will follow, but for now, here's how you can pre-order this set today.

LEGO Twilight. LEGO

This set is available for UK pre-order now and will be available to buy outright from 1st February.

LEGO Twilight Cullen House UK price

The LEGO Twilight set costs £189.99.

Like most LEGO Ideas sets, the high price point comes from the high levels of detail and additional props.

How many pieces are in the new LEGO Twilight Cullen House?

This set is made up of 2,001 pieces, plus seven minifigures of Twilight characters.

What age is the new LEGO Twilight Cullen House for?

Like most LEGO Ideas sets, this is available for people aged 18+.

How to pre-order the LEGO Twilight Cullen House

LEGO

This set is available to pre-order now exclusively from LEGO.

Shipping will begin from 1st February, which is also when you will be able to buy it outright.

