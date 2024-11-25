The gaming giant has knocked a whopping £65 off the PS5 Slim, taking the Disc model to £414 and the Digital to £324.

But wait! There's more. Other retailers such as Currys, John Lewis and EE have gone further and taken an additional £14 off the console, meaning right now the lowest you can buy it for is £400 and £310 respectively.

That's all before you start factoring the many deals and discounts on PS5 bundles, which include everything from GTA V and Call of Duty to Just Dance and LEGO Harry Potter.

This is by far the lowest we've ever seen the PS5 Slim – last Black Friday the console was brand new and it was the now-discontinued PS5 original that got the big discount – so it's well worth scooping up.

So, what are you waiting for? Here's all the best deals we've found on the PS5 Slim this Black Friday.

How long will the PlayStation Black Friday sale last?

PlayStation's Black Friday deals started on 22nd November and will end at 23:59 on 12th December.

So, you've still got over two weeks to shop the sales.

Which UK retailers have PS5 Black Friday deals?

PS5 stocks famously run out fast – we've already seen the John Lewis offer get completely snapped up – so here's everywhere you can currently buy the discounted PS5 Slim from:

Best PS5 Black Friday deals at a glance

Best PS5 Black Friday deals we've found in today's UK sales

PS5 Slim Disc | £479 £400 (save £79 or 16%)

PlayStation 5. Sony

What's the deal: Right now the lowest price we've found on the PS5 Slim Disc is £400 at Currys and EE. That's a £79 saving, or 16%. PlayStation, JD Williams and GAME also have the console available for £414.

Why we chose it: Now is the time to act. Stocks won't last forever and you won't find a better deal in 2024.

PS5 Slim Digital | £389 £310 (save £79 or 20%)

The Digital and Disc versions of the new PS5 Slim. Sony

What's the deal: The PS5 Digital has also seen a £79 discount, taking the price to £310 instead of £389 at Currys and EE. You can also find it for £324 at PlayStation and JD Williams.

Why we chose it: As our Gaming Editor Rob Leane put it: "Most people also don’t buy games on disc anymore so I would always say go for the disc free version."

PS5 Fortnite Bundle | £479 £414.99 (save £65 or 13%)

Playstation

What's the deal: The same £65 off PS5 deals have been applied to the PS5 Fortnite Bundle, which includes, you guessed it, Fortnite. For the PS5 Disc, you can now get this for £414.99 and for the Digital you can get it for £324.99, although we've spotted a cheeky extra £5 off at Very!

Why we chose it: Everyone PS5 gamer needs Fortnite, so what better way to get it than with a shiny new console?

PS5 Disc & Additional DualSense Controller | £529.99 £439 (save £90.99 or 17%)

Very.co.uk. Very.co.uk

What's the deal: You can save on this bundle which includes the PS5 Slim and an additional DualSense controller. At Very, the Disc version is now £439 and £464.99 at PlayStation, meanwhile the Digital is £374.99.

Why we chose it: If you're planning to open your new PS5 on Christmas Day, this bundle ensures you can play it with family straight away.

PS5 Disc & EA SPORTS FC 25 | £534 £439 (save £95 or 17%)

Very

What's the deal: Grab the discounted PS5 Slim plus brand-new game EA Sports FC 25 in a bundle for £439. That saves you £95 or 17%!

Why we chose it: Get your new console alongside one of the best sports games of the year in one fell swoop.

PS5 Disc & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 | £529 £449 (save £80 or 15%)

Very

What's the deal: This bundle includes the PS5 Slim plus Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £449 instead of the RRP of £529.

Why we chose it: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is an incredible new addition for COD fans, with better graphics, action and playability than ever before.

Buy PS5 Disc & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £ 529 £449 (save £80 or 15%) at Very

PS5 Disc & Grand Theft Auto V | £499 £419 (save £80 0r 16%)

What's the deal: Get Grand Theft Auto V for £80 off alongside your new console.

Why we chose it: Another huge game and huge console for less. This bundle guarantees endless entertainment for £80 off.

Buy PS5 Disc & Grand Theft Auto V for £499 £419 (save £80 0r 16%) at Very

PS5 Disc, Hogwarts Legacy & Wreckfest Bundle | £459

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Currys has bundles for the PS5 that includes Hogwarts Legacy, Wreckfest and even Call of Duty. All of them are currently available for 11% or 12% off, so act fast!

Why we chose it: It's no good just having a new PS5, you need to build your games collection from the off. So with this bundle you can get either two or three games in one go.

PS5 Disc & Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Harry Potter Collection & Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions | £568 £449 (save £119 or 20%)

Very

What's the deal: This Very bundle includes a PS5 and three games: Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Harry Potter Collection & Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Why we chose it: If you're a Harry Potter fan, this is the ultimate bundle. You've got the dramatic story in Hogwarts Legacy, the fun adventure in LEGO Harry Potter, and the sports game in Quidditch Champions.

Buy PS5 Disc & Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Harry Potter Collection & Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for £568 £449 (save £119 or 20%) at Very

PS5 Digital & Just Dance 2025 | £424 £329 (save £95 or 22%)

Very

What's the deal: This bundle includes the PS5 Digital and the new Just Dance game for £329, taking it down from £424.

Why we chose it: This is ideal for Christmas Day! Get dancing with the family as soon as you open your new PS5.

Buy PS5 Digital & Just Dance 2025 for £424 £329 (save £95 or 22%) at Very

Get 10% off when you buy a PlayStation console and additional wireless controller

PlayStation 5. Unsplash/ Nik

What's the deal: At Currys you can snag 10% off when you buy an additional controller with any PlayStation console. So if you buy the PS5 Slim and an extra controller, simply use the code "PLAYER2" at checkout and watch your basket reduce by 10%.

Why we chose it: This is a great bundle if you're planning to buy a console and an extra controller at the same time.

Save 10% when you buy an additional controller with any console at Currys

PS5, DualSense Wireless Controller & PlayStation 5 Twin Docking Station | £445 £364 (save £85 or 18%)

Currys

What's the deal: This set includes the PS5, an extra controller and a docking station to keep your controllers charged. Best of all, it's been lowered from £449 to £364, saving you £85.

Why we chose it: This is an ideal first purchase bundle for the PS5 as it includes everything you need for a group gaming and sustained playing times.

Buy PS5, DualSense Wireless Controller & PlayStation 5 Twin Docking Station for £449 £364 (save £85 or 18%) at Currys

PS5 Slim & PS Plus Premium 24 Month Subscription | £679 £615 (save £64 or 9%)

EE

What's the deal: This bundle includes the PS5 Slim and 24 months of the PS Plus Premium Subscription. Normally this would cost £679, but now you can get it for £615.

Why we chose it: £615 is still a lot of money, but when you think that it gets you two whole years of free games, exclusive perks and online multiplayer, it's definitely worth the leap.

Buy PS5 Slim & PS Plus Premium 24 Month Subscription for £679 £615 (save £64 or 9%) at EE

