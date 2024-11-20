Now, we're turning our attention to the Kindle, and, more importantly, when will it be discounted for Black Friday 2024?

Here at RadioTimes.com, we have a regular best Kindle deals page that we update each month which tells you all about the different savings on each model, so there's no better team to advise you on what qualifies as a good Kindle saving, and when you should buy the device.

The Amazon Kindle is a brilliant way of transporting a whole library with you in the palm of your hand; with the snowy weather officially beginning, the Technology team's Digital Writers are looking forward to curling up with a good read — Barbara Kingsolver's Demon Copperhead, To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara, and Nicola Dinan's Bellies, respectively — on a hopefully discounted Kindle.

Amazon's Kindle can hold thousands of books at any one time, it lasts for six weeks on a single charge, has a six-inch 300 PPI high-resolution display, and even comes with built-in backlighting so you can read after the sun has set.

There's a selection of Kindle models to choose from: Original, Paperwhite, Oasis, Scribe, Kids, Paperwhite Signature, Paperwhite Kids, plus the recently released Kindle Colorsoft (the first-ever e-reader in colour).

But, is the Kindle on sale this Black Friday?

How much will Amazon’s Kindle cost during Black Friday 2024?

On Black Friday 2023, we saw the Kindle drop to up to £80 off.

The Kindle Scribe was discounted to £249.99 from £329.99, saving readers £80 (or 24%). Across the other Kindle models, we saw a £10 saving on the Kindle Original, £20 discount on Kindle Kids, a £35 saving on Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Kids, and Kindle Paperwhite Signature, and a £55 discount on the Kindle Oasis.

Last year, the Kindle models were discounted one week before Black Friday — on Fake Black Friday as we like to refer to it on the RadioTimes.com Technology team — and we're expecting a similar timeframe in 2024. We expect the Amazon Kindle models will be on sale from Friday 22nd November, but we have our fingers crossed for an earlier date.

However, we have already seen some great Black Friday deals on the Kindle and e-Readers at large.

Which UK retailers sell the Amazon Kindle?

It's not just Amazon that sells the Kindle, you can also pick it up from a number of reputable retailers, such as:

Best Kindle Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best Kindle Black Friday deals we've seen so far

99p Kindle Book deals

What's the deal: At the time of writing, you can buy selected Kindle Books for 99p instead of the usual £7.99, £8.99 and £9.99 RRPs.

Why we chose it: We like this deal because a lot of hugely popular authors, such as Colleen Hoover of It Ends With Us fame, Liane Moriarty the author behind Big Little Lies, David Nicholls who wrote One Day, and IT's Stephen King are included in it. So you can be sure you won't run out of fantastic books to read this winter.

Save on the new Kindle Colorsoft when you trade in your old device

What's the deal: The brand-new Kindle Colorsoft has a brilliant 7-inch display, and you can highlight your favourite passages in different coloured highlighters. If you're thinking of switching to this coloured Kindle, you can save money by trading in your old Kindle device.

Why we chose it: It's super easy to trade in your old Kindle device to Amazon. Simply answer a few questions about the Kindle's condition — you can trade-in any colour, memory size, and even non-working Kindles — for a trade-in quote. You can then send the Kindle for free, and Amazon will verify its condition within seven days before sending you a gift card.

Make use of the Kindle Daily Deal

What's the deal: Every day, Amazon announces which books have had a price slash (usually to 99p or for free) that you can download on your Kindle.

Why we chose it: Did someone say a free or hugely discounted book? Sign us up! Today (Wednesday 20th November), you can get your hands on Nicola Dinan's Bellies (what a coincidence, as we mentioned that earlier!), and You Then, Me Now by Nick Alexander for 99p.

Best alternative e-Reader deals we’ve seen in the Black Friday sales

Kobo Libra Colour e-Reader | £199.99 £179

Very

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can get £20.99 off the Kobo Libra Colour e-Reader, taking the price from £199.99 to £179.

Why we chose it: As well as the Kindle Colorsoft, there's the Kobo Libra Colour e-Reader; the Kobo Libra Colour e-Reader is compatible with the Kobo Stylus 2, so you can make notes and highlight favourite passages in colour, as well as read like normal.

Buy Kobo Libra Colour e-Reader for £199.99 £179 (save £20.99 or 10%) at Very

Kobo Elipsa 2E e-Reader | £349.99 £299

Very

What's the deal: This Black Friday, you can save £50.99 on the Kobo Elipsa 2E e-Reader. This e-Reader is now priced at £299 instead of its £349.99 RRP.

Why we chose it: The Kobo Elipsa 2E e-Reader is kitted out with 10.3-inch, high-resolution E Ink Carta 1,200 touchscreen with ComfortLight PRO which provides a glare-free reading experience for all of your favourite books. Plus, you can also write and take notes with the Kobo Stylus 2.

Buy Kobo Elipsa 2E e-Reader for £349.99 £299 (save £50.99 or 15%) at Very

Kobo Sage e-Reader | £259.99 £229

Very

What's the deal: In another Kobo Black Friday deal, you can pick up the Kobo Sage e-Reader for £229 instead of £259.99, saving you £30.99.

Why we chose it: We like this deal for it's additional perk: get one month's free insurance on the Kobo Sage e-Reader at Very. When you purchase Very Protect – Repair Monthly insurance with an eligible product, such as this one, on your Very Pay credit account, you will be covered from day one, with the first month completely free.

Buy Kobo Sage e-Reader for £259.99 £229 (save £30.99 or 12%) at Very

