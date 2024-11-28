Some of the highlights include, 2-for-1 tickets to Cyndi Lauper, 50% off Bill Bailey's Thoughtifier show and, as Christmas is approaching, 50% off the UK tour of Elf the Musical.

You can also find discounts for some of the year's hottest experiences such as Frameless, the Friends immersive experience and Jurassic World: The Exhibition.

Ticketmaster's Black Friday sale will run until Wednesday 4th December, but as with normal ticket sales, there is a limited amount of slots available. So, head on over to the site and see what's on offer.

What's included in the Ticketmaster Black Friday sale?

The FRIENDS Experience

The Ticketmaster Black Friday sale includes wide range of events and experiences from the worlds of music, comedy, theatre, sport and more.

The tickets will either be available for 50% off or under a 2-for-1 offer, although there are some exceptions, for example, Frameless has 30% off.

The full list of events can be found on the Ticketmaster Black Friday page, but for now we've picked out some of the highlights:

Music

Comedy

Theatre

Sport

Attractions

How long does the Ticketmaster Black Friday sale last?

Ticketmaster's Black Friday campaign will officially end at 23:59pm Wednesday 4th December, however, not all of the deals will last that long.

Some of the offers will expire instead at 23:59pm on Sunday 1st December, meaning you've got just 72 hours to take advantage of them.

Seeing as Ticketmaster loves to keep us guessing, we'd suggest taking a look as soon as the deals open.

