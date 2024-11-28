Ticketmaster Black Friday sale knocks 50% off Cyndi Lauper, Bill Bailey, Craig David and more
Ticketmaster has launched its Black Friday sale with savings on music, comedy, theatre and more.
After a year of, shall we say, hiccups in the ticketing world, we think it's about time you and Ticketmaster made up. Thankfully, the event website is making the relationship rebuilding a lot easier by launching their 2024 Black Friday sale.
From Thursday 28th November, you can get tickets to a range of major music, comedy, sporting and other live events for either 50% off or under a 2-for-1 scheme.
Some of the highlights include, 2-for-1 tickets to Cyndi Lauper, 50% off Bill Bailey's Thoughtifier show and, as Christmas is approaching, 50% off the UK tour of Elf the Musical.
You can also find discounts for some of the year's hottest experiences such as Frameless, the Friends immersive experience and Jurassic World: The Exhibition.
Ticketmaster's Black Friday sale will run until Wednesday 4th December, but as with normal ticket sales, there is a limited amount of slots available. So, head on over to the site and see what's on offer.
Shop Ticketmaster Black Friday sale
What's included in the Ticketmaster Black Friday sale?
The Ticketmaster Black Friday sale includes wide range of events and experiences from the worlds of music, comedy, theatre, sport and more.
The tickets will either be available for 50% off or under a 2-for-1 offer, although there are some exceptions, for example, Frameless has 30% off.
The full list of events can be found on the Ticketmaster Black Friday page, but for now we've picked out some of the highlights:
Music
- Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell UK tour | 2-for-1
- Craig David Commitment UK tour | 2-for-1
- PlayStation: The Concert UK tour | 50% off
- Gabrielle A Place In Your Heart UK tour | 2-for-1
- Boyzlife Featuring Keith Duffy & Brian McFadden | 50% off
Comedy
- Bill Bailey Thoughtifier UK tour | 50% off
- Ed Byrne Tragedy Plus Time UK tour | 50% off
- Josh Berry Best Man UK tour | 2-for-1
- Dr Rangan Chatterjee The Thrive UK tour | 50% off
- Gyles Brandreth Can't Stop Talking UK tour | 50% off
Theatre
- Only Fools and Horses Musical | 56% off
- Elf the Musical UK tour | 50% off
Sport
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire UK tour | 50% off
- National Track Cycling Championships | 50% off
- Super League Basketball Finals | 50% off
Attractions
- Frameless London | 30% off
- The Friends Experience: The One in London | 2-for-1
- Jurassic World: The Exhibition Tickets Manchester | 50% off
- National Television Awards 2025 | 2-for-1
How long does the Ticketmaster Black Friday sale last?
Ticketmaster's Black Friday campaign will officially end at 23:59pm Wednesday 4th December, however, not all of the deals will last that long.
Some of the offers will expire instead at 23:59pm on Sunday 1st December, meaning you've got just 72 hours to take advantage of them.
Seeing as Ticketmaster loves to keep us guessing, we'd suggest taking a look as soon as the deals open.
