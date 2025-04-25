Made up of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki, the band recently made headlines with a debut at Coachella, where they performed 13 songs dressed in custom Prada outfits.

They also recently announced their latest single Loose, which will surely be performed alongside songs such like Brought The Heat Back, Blockbuster and Bite Me.

If you want to get tickets to their upcoming shows, here's what you need to know.

When and where is Enhypen coming to the UK in 2025?

Enhypen will be playing just two shows in the UK this summer, they are:

22nd Aug 2025 – London, The O2

25th Aug 2025 – Manchester, AO Arena

The group will also be playing four shows across Europe:

How to get Enhypen UK tour tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 25th April. You can find tickets on Ticketmaster and AXS.

There's no pre-sale for this one so you've only got one shot to get tickets, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for help.

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. If you're worried about going through general sale, official hospitality retailer Seat Unique has packages available.

This option gets you a guaranteed seat the concert, plus additional access to bars and restaurants. Plus, for once, the packages are not hugely expensive, starting at £99 for the Manchester show.

Buy Enhypen hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How much do Enhypen UK tour tickets cost?

We know that the cost for Enhypen's Paris show starts at €88.40, so we can expect similar prices across the rest of the European shows.

