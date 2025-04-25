How to get Enhypen tickets as sale goes live for limited UK tour dates
It's official: K-pop band Enhypen are coming to the UK this summer as part of the Walk The Line world tour.
Kicking off this August, the group will be heading across the US and Europe before heading to the UK for two shows in London and Manchester.
Made up of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-Ki, the band recently made headlines with a debut at Coachella, where they performed 13 songs dressed in custom Prada outfits.
They also recently announced their latest single Loose, which will surely be performed alongside songs such like Brought The Heat Back, Blockbuster and Bite Me.
If you want to get tickets to their upcoming shows, here's what you need to know.
When and where is Enhypen coming to the UK in 2025?
Enhypen will be playing just two shows in the UK this summer, they are:
The group will also be playing four shows across Europe:
- 28th Aug 2025 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
- 30th Aug 2025 – Brussels, ING Arena
- 1st Sep 2025 – Berlin, Uber Arena
- 3rd Sep 2025 – Paris, Accor Arena
How to get Enhypen UK tour tickets
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 25th April. You can find tickets on Ticketmaster and AXS.
There's no pre-sale for this one so you've only got one shot to get tickets, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for help.
Is there hospitality available?
Yes. If you're worried about going through general sale, official hospitality retailer Seat Unique has packages available.
This option gets you a guaranteed seat the concert, plus additional access to bars and restaurants. Plus, for once, the packages are not hugely expensive, starting at £99 for the Manchester show.
Buy Enhypen hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How much do Enhypen UK tour tickets cost?
We know that the cost for Enhypen's Paris show starts at €88.40, so we can expect similar prices across the rest of the European shows.
