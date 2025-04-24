After months of rumour, the musical was officially announced today with McFly's Tom Fletcher on board as composer.

Following the announcement the singer said: “It’s an honour to be entrusted to bring the story of Paddington to life on stage. This unique and special bear is at the very heart of our nation, and I’m aware of the awesome responsibility we all have in taking on his story. It’s beyond exciting, and an absolute dream come true."

The show will be coming to London's Savoy Theatre from November 2025 and joining Fletcher will be director Luke Sheppard and book writer Jessica Swale.

StudioCanal – the production company behind the Paddington film franchise – are also involved, with CEO Anna Marsh adding: “We are delighted that this brilliant team will be bringing Paddington to the West End stage with us.

"Their collective gift in bringing Paddington The Musical to life with such heart, humour, wonder and vivid imagination has been a privilege to witness and we simply cannot wait for audiences to discover the magic of this production.

"We are constantly thinking of innovative ways to continue Paddington’s journey while honouring Michael Bond’s legacy and his invitation to ‘please look after this bear’."

Here's everything you need to know about this magical new addition to the West End.

Jump to:

When is Paddington The Musical coming to London's West End?

Paddington The Musical

Paddington The Musical will open on 1st November 2025. It's currently unknown how long the musical will run for but we expect it to last into 2026.

Where is Paddington The Musical showing at the West End?

The Musical is setting up shop at The Savoy Theatre, which sits next to the renowned hotel on The Strand – a fitting venue for such an icon. To get there, your nearest stop is Charing Cross on the Bakerloo and Northern lines, plus Southeastern Rail.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Who is in the Paddington Musical cast and crew?

It's the question on everyone's lips – how much did they have to pay Paddington to get him? In reality, the cast of the musical have yet to be announced, but we do know the music and lyrics have been written by McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

Direction is coming from Luke Sheppard (Just For One Day, Starlight Express) and the book is being written by Jessica Swale (Blue Stockings). We also know the show is being collaborated on by Sonia Friedman Productions, StudioCanal and Eliza Lumley Productions.

When do Paddington The Musical tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Paddington The Musical go on sale on 15th May 2025.

There is however a pre-sale on 13th May, which you can access only by pre-registering on the official Paddington Musical website.

How to sign up to Paddington The Musical pre-sale tickets

You'll need to head over to the Paddington The Musical website and select 'sign up here', then you're all ready for the 13th May for pre-sale.

Pre-register for Paddington The Musical

You can also take a look at all the current kids' musicals on ATG Tickets, or book tickets for Paddington The Experience.

Ad

Make sure you also check out the full list of best West End shows and how to get Chelsea Flower Show tickets.