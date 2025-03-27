Lyon, the most successful Women's Champions League side ever, were unable to claim the hattrick over Barcelona, losing out 2-0 after a dramatic 90-minute battle.

This year, we can only expect more of the same. As we enter the last day of the quarter-finals, Lyon has confirmed their spot in the next stage, facing off against Arsenal in the upcoming semi-finals. On the other side, we're awaiting the results of Chelsea vs Manchester City and Barcelona vs Wolfsburg.

The Women's Champions League Final is one of the pinnacles of football and women's sport, and the perfect warm-up to this year's EURO's. If you want your chance to be there, here's what you need to know.

When is the Women's Champions League Final 2025?

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Women's Champions League Final will take place on 24th May 2025, with kick-off at 5pm.

Where will the Women's Champions League Final be played in 2025?

This year's Women's Champions League Final is set for the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

The stadium is the home of Sporting Clube de Portugal and sits just outside the capital city, ready and waiting for 50,095 visitors. To get there, you need to head to the Campo-Grande Bus Station (city, suburban and regional buses) or get the Yellow or Green Line to the Campo-Grande Station.

How to get to the Women's Champions League Final 2025

Flights to Lisbon start from just £26 and you can find deals on Expedia, Booking.com and British Airways. However, you can also take the slower routes of the Eurostar or by coach. Once you're there, hotel stays can start from around £49.

How to get tickets to the Women's Champions League Final 2025

Tickets can be found on the official UEFA website, with prices starting from just €10.

If you miss out on this, we’d suggest looking at sites like Ticombo. No, we wouldn’t normally recommend re-sale sites like this one – as they’re often unreliable and carry a huge price tag – however thanks to a 4.7-rating on TrustPilot, we’ve generally found the site to be useful and trustworthy. Right now, there are 93 tickets available with prices starting from £55.

