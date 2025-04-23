Way back in 2006, The Kooks's debut album, Inside In/Inside Out, blessed our ears with its guitar-driven indie-pop sound. The album might've come at a similar time to notable works by huge bands such as Arctic Monkeys, Snow Patrol and Kasabian, but that didn't stop Inside In/Inside Out peaking at number two in the UK album charts, and She Moves In Her Own Way and Naïve hitting the top 10.

The She Moves in Her Own Way singers are heading on an arena tour this October, with stops in UK cities such as Manchester and Newcastle, and it includes their biggest-ever headline show so far at The O2 in London.

With pre-tickets on sale this morning, here's how to secure The Kooks tickets today.

Buy The Kooks tickets at Ticketmaster

Where are The Kooks touring the UK in 2025?

As well as TRNSMT Festival and Reading and Leeds festival, you can catch The Kooks on their UK tour this autumn. We've listed below all of the 2025 dates and UK arenas for you.

3rd Oct 2025 – Co-op Live, Manchester

4th Oct 2025 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

5th Oct 2025 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

9th Oct 2025 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

10th Oct 2025 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

11th Oct 2025 – The O2, London

Is there a The Kooks UK tour pre-sale?

There are pre-sales for two venues: Co-op Live in Manchester and Utilita Arena in Cardiff.

The Co-op pre-sale will take place this morning (Wednesday 23rd April at 10am).

The Utilita pre-sale for the Cardiff date will go live tomorrow morning (Thursday 24th April at 10am).

General on-sale for The Kooks is taking place on Friday 25th April at 10am.

