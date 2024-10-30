Will the PS5 Slim be discounted for Black Friday 2024?

But, before you start celebrating and lording it over your Xbox enemies (or PC rivals), first we have to answer a simple question: will the PS5 actually go on sale?

November is set to be a mammoth month for PlayStation gamers as, not only does the PS5 Pro go on general sale, but Black Friday is also back, bringing with it a whole new wave of potential deals, bundles, and free perks.

Last year, we saw the PS5 drop to its lowest price yet, reducing by £90 in the run up to Black Friday itself. This was for the original PS5 ahead of the release of the PS5 Slim.

Despite the original PS5 being discontinued, we already find ourselves in a similar situation, with a new console about to come out and deals already popping up on the older PS5 Slim model.

Right now, we’ve spotted a tantalising £55 discount on the PS5 Slim Disc and Digital, taking the price down to an all-time low of £334. There have also been bundles on some of the year’s biggest game releases, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25.

We can’t be sure if any bigger and better deals will pop up for the Slim, so for now, here’s everything we know so far about the current offers.

[squirrel-affiliate-playlist squirrel_playlist_id=”965″ /]

Jump to:

How much will the PS5 be for Black Friday 2024?

You can never be sure that big consoles like the PS5 will actually go down in price during the Black Friday period. But luckily, we’re already seeing some encouraging discounts.

Right now, you can get £55 off the PS5 Slim Disc and Digital across a range of UK retailers.

This takes the price of the PS5 Disc from £479 to £424, and the price of the PS5 Digital from £389 to £334.

Where to buy the PS5 Slim for Black Friday 2024 in the UK

The £55 off deal can be found at most major UK tech retailers, including John Lewis, Very and Amazon.

If stocks wane, you can also find a £50 off deal at GAME and Argos.

We haven’t seen the discount pop up at PlayStation itself yet. This could mean one of two things: one, they’re putting all their efforts into the upcoming release of the PS5 Pro, or two, they’re staying quiet before launching an even juicier deal.

Last year stocks ran out constantly so if here’s all the places where you can buy the PS5 Disc:

And here’s where you can buy the PS5 Digital:

Is it worth getting the PS5 Slim this Black Friday?

Yes. We think Black Friday is definitely the time to snap up the PS5 Slim. Even if the console doesn’t receive the same £90 discount as last year, there are bound to be decent bundles and savings to take advantage of.

Unless you badly want the PS5 Pro, with its improvements to graphics and ray tracing, then the PS5 Slim is still a worthy choice.

As our Gaming Editor Rob Leane put it: “We’re still a few years off the PS6 and we’re getting to the point in the cycle where most games aren’t available on PS4.

“So, unless you’re the type of person who can really tell the difference between frame rates or how many micropixels there are on the screen, the PS5 standard console will do the job.”

Will the PS5 Pro be discounted for Black Friday 2024?

The PS5 Pro will be released on Thursday 7th November 2024, check out our full release date page here.

As it comes out in the midst of Black Friday season, we’re unlikely to see any discounts on the console itself.

According to Gaming Editor Rob Leane: “What you might see is a few bundles or add-ons. There’s a whole PlayStation Family of accessories that will match up with the Pro. But, the bigger opportunity for deal hunters will likely be for the PS5 Slim.”

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in Register Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to Radio Times terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

PS5 bundles we’ve spotted so far for Black Friday 2024

Alongside the £55 off deal, there are few PS5 bundles worth shouting about, which include games, accessories and extra perks.

PS5 Disc & EA SPORTS FC 25 | £534 £464 (save £70 or 13%)

Very

What’s the deal: Grab the discounted PS5 Slim plus brand-new game EA Sports FC 25 in a bundle for £464.

Why we chose it: Get your new console alongside one of the best sports games of the year in one fell swoop.

Buy PS5 Disc & EA SPORTS FC 25 for £534 £464 (save £70 or 13%)

[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”646302″ /]

PS5 Disc & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 | £529 £474 (save £55 or 10%)

Very

What’s the deal: This bundle includes the PS5 Slim plus Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £55 off.

Why we chose it: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is an incredible new addition for COD fans, with better graphics, action and playability than ever before.

PS5 Disc & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £529 £474 (save £55 or 10%)

[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”646302″ /]

PS5 Disc & Grand Theft Auto V | £499 £434 (save £65 0r 13%)

What’s the deal: Get Grand Theft Auto V for £65 off alongside your new console.

Why we chose it: Another huge game and huge console for less. This bundle guarantees endless entertainment for £65 off.

PS5 Disc & Grand Theft Auto V for £499 £434 (save £65 0r 13%)

[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”646302″ /]

PS5 Disc, Hogwarts Legacy & Wreckfest Bundle | £459

Amazon

What’s the deal: Currys has bundles for the PS5 that includes Hogwarts Legacy, Wreckfest and even Call of Duty.

Why we chose it: It’s no good just having a new PS5, you need to build your games collection from the off. So with this bundle you can get either two or three games in one go.

[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”646302″ /]

PS5 Disc & Additional DualSense Controller | £534 £479 (save £55 or 10%)

Very.co.uk

What’s the deal: You can save £55 on this bundle which includes the PS5 Slim and an additional DualSense controller.

Why we chose it: If you’re planning to open your new PS5 on Christmas Day, this bundle ensures you can play it with family straight away.

PS5 Disc & Additional DualSense Controller for £534 £479 (save £55 or 10%)

[squirrel-affiliate-embed widget_type=”price_comparison” squirrel_id=”646302″ /]

Advertisement MPU article

You can also check out the best Meta Quest 3 deals and the best Nintendo Switch deals.