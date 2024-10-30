Currys sets 100s of Black Friday deals live in super early UK sale

As of today the tech giant has opened its floodgates, letting hundreds of deals from top brands run rampant through our lives – conveniently in time for payday.

Halloween has not even happened yet and already Currys are yanking us into November with the early release of their Black Friday offers.

The deals consist of everything from £150 off Bosch washing machines and Dyson Cordless vacuum cleaners to £300 savings on LG OLED TVs and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In short, whether its phones, games consoles, TVs, kitchen gadgets or homeware, there will be something on there to suit you.

It’s worth noting that a lot of other tech retailers – Amazon, Very, John Lewis etc. – have held off on releasing their offers. But, that does not necessarily mean their deals will be different as most are set by the manufacturers rather than the retailers, for instance Samsung will have set their deals rather than Currys.

On the flip side however, don’t feel that you have to jump on a deal right now, just because they slap the “Epic Deal” label on it, doesn’t mean it’s the best saving you can get. Below, we’ve pulled out a selection of savings we think are actually worth it.

Shop Currys Black Friday sale

We’ll be here throughout Black Friday to monitor all the best offers as they go live, so check out the best Kindle deals and best laptop deals for now.

When did Currys Black Friday deals start?

Currys started its Black Friday sale on Wednesday 30th October. As Black Friday sales go this is very early, with the holiday itself still four weeks away.

Most UK retailers wait until 1st November – which is this Friday – but we can only imagine Currys wanted start teasing you ahead of payday.

How long will Currys Black Friday deals last?

Currys’ Black Friday sale is likely to last throughout the whole of November and up to Cyber Monday on 2nd December.

Bear in mind that more deals may pop up on certain products as the month progresses, last year an incredible £50 saving on the PS5 didn’t appear until the week before Black Friday itself.

The best Currys Black Friday deals we’ve spotted so far

With discounted brands including Shark, Ninja, Samsung, LG, Hisense and more, we’ve pulled out a few of our favourite discounts so far.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE | £449 £369 (save £80 0r 17%)

Amazon

What’s the deal: Save £80 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, taking the price down to £369 from £449.

Why we chose it: The Tab S9 series came out from Samsung just last year and impressed us for its long lasting battery life (up to 18 hours), high quality screen (2K with light adjusting technology) and seamless connectivity with other Samsung devices. For tablet users, this model is long-lasting, fast and reliable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE | £449 £369 (save £80 0r 17%)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14 inch Laptop | £799 £499 (save £300 or 37%)

Currys

What’s the deal: Currys has dropped the Lenovo Yoga Slim cost by a whopping £300, you can now buy this device for £499.

Why we chose it: The Lenovo Yoga Slim laptops are lightweight and sleek, while also boasting a tonne of sharp features like a 2.2K IPS display with Dolby Vision and 512 GB of SSD storage. They’re ideal for students or those who need to work on the move.

LENOVO Yoga Slim 6 14 inch Laptop | £799 £499 (save £300 or 37%)

Apple iPhone 14 128GB | £599 £549 (save £50 or 8%)

Vodafone

What’s the deal: The Apple iPhone 14 is now on sale for £50, taking the price to £549.

Why we chose it: We know there has already been two new iPhone generations since the 14, but trust us when we say this is still a steal. Apple is very loathe to lowering the cost of their iPhones, even during Black Friday, so if you want to save any money on a new model, this could be one of your only chances.

Apple iPhone 14 128GB | £599 £549 (save £50 or 8%)

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF146 Coffee Machine | £349.99 £169.99 (save £180 or 51%)

Currys

What’s the deal: This Breville coffee machine is now half price, having been reduced from £349 to £169.

Why we chose it: Breville may not appear as flashy as the likes of Sage or Nespresso, but it’s a reliable brand with a great range of coffee machines, so, a saving of 51% is well worth it.

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF146 Coffee Machine | £349.99 £169.99 (save £180 or 51%)

Philips NeoPix 130 Smart HD Ready Home Cinema Projector | £159.99 £129.99 (save £30.99 or 19%)

Currys

What’s the deal: This home projector is now on sale for just £129.99.

Why we chose it: Get ready for the best Christmas movie nights as the Philips NeoPix can display a screen size of up to 70-inches, while also having access to all your streaming apps, including Netflix and Disney Plus.

Philips NeoPix 130 Smart HD Ready Home Cinema Projector | £159.99 £129.99 (save £30.99 or 19%)

Salter Kuro Hand Mixer | £32.99 £19.99 (save £13 or 39%)

Currys

What’s the deal: The Salter hand mixer is now under £20, having been reduced by £13.

Why we chose it: The Salter may not be as high-tech as some of the other products on this list, but if you’re someone who needs kitchen essentials but can’t face paying more than £20, then the Currys sale is right for you.

SALTER Kuro Hand Mixer | £32.99 £19.99 (save £13 or 39%)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 | £1,799 £1,499 (save £300 or 16%)

Samsung

What’s the deal: You can now save £300 on the Samsun Galaxy Z Fold 6, taking the price to £1,499.

Why we chose it: The Z Fold 6 came out just this year and is the very peak of fold phone technology. It features the new for 2024 Samsung Galaxy AI and has an incredible triple camera setup with a 50 MP, 12 MP and 1O MP main camera.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold6 | £1,799 £1,499 (save £300 or 16%)

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £649 £499 (save £150 or 23%)

Currys

What’s the deal: This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for £150 off, taking the cost to under £500.

Why we chose it: Now is definitely the time to save on Dyson products. With Christmas coming up and all the mess that comes with it, you’ll need a decent vacuum cleaner.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £649 £499 (save £150 or 23%)

LG C4 55 inch OLED evo 4K HDR Smart TV | £1,599 £1,299 (save £300 or 18%)

Currys

What’s the deal: This LG 55-inch TV has £300 off its RRP.

Why we chose it: Last year, this RadioTimes.com writer bought a new TV during Black Friday, because this definitely when the biggest savings come out. If you want a good size and leading screen quality, try this one.

LG C4 55 inch OLED evo 4K HDR Smart TV | £1,599 £1,299 (save £300 or 18%)

LG NatureFRESH GSLC40PYPE American-Style Fridge Freezer | £1,299 £949 (save £350 or 26%)

LG

What’s the deal: This LG fridge freezer is now £949, after being reduced by £350.

Why we chose it: We all know fridge freezers are an unfortunately mammoth purchase, so getting one for under £1,000 is a big deal.

LG NatureFRESH GSLC40PYPE American-Style Fridge Freezer | £1,299 £949 (save £350 or 26%)

We’ve also got the lowdown on how to gift Disney Plus and the best TNT Sports offers.