Last Black Friday, we saw up to 40% off LEGO sets, including the Star Wars Chewbacca set and Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb set, at Amazon, 40% off LEGO sets, advent calendars and toys at the official LEGO store, and up to 25% off off LEGO Star Wars, Marvel and Harry Potter models at Hamleys.

One of the great things about LEGO offers is that it's not exclusive to the official LEGO site, plenty of other reputable UK retailers such as Fenwick and Zavvi have deals, too.

As the RadioTimes.com Technology team cover LEGO throughout the year — from release date pages like the LEGO Jaws UK release date to the best LEGO deals for each month — you can be sure we have an excellent grasp of what qualifies as a great deal.

Let's take a look at the top early LEGO Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Is LEGO discounted for Black Friday?

Yes, LEGO is discounted for Black Friday.

Last year, we saw brilliant LEGO sets discounted in the Black Friday sales from UK retailers such as LEGO, Amazon, JD Williams, John Lewis and The Entertainer.

In 2023, LEGO penned its Black Friday event as its 'biggest Black Friday sale ever', according to the official website. With discounts on newly released sets as well as old favourites, LEGO hosted plenty of deals to choose from, and this year doesn't look any different.

How long does the LEGO Black Friday sale last?

At the time of writing (Friday 1st November), LEGO has on its website that you should 'come back soon for more great offers and gifts with purchase' for the Black Friday 2024 sale.

Eager shoppers will be pleased to know that there is also a Cyber Monday page on the LEGO site, so the sales event will extend until this deals day, which this year falls on Monday 2nd December.

However, we have seen some early deals on various LEGO sets, and we've included the best ones below.

Best LEGO Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best LEGO Black Friday deals in UK

Yavin 4 Rebel Base | £149.99 £109.99

LEGO

What's the deal: At the time of writing (Friday 1st November), the Yavin 4 Rebel Base is discounted on the official LEGO website from £149.99 to £109.99, saving you £40 (or 27%).

Why we chose it: This highly-detailed Yavin 4 Rebel Base from Star Wars: A New Hope is suitable for children aged eight and over, and is a perfect gift for the Star Wars lover in your family or friendship group. Inside this LEGO set, you'll find 12 LEGO Star Wars characters, as well as themed rooms such as the Command Room and Ceremonial stage.

Buy Yavin 4 Rebel Base for £149.99 £109.99 (save £40 or 27%) at LEGO

Avatar Skimwing Adventure | £29.99 £15

LEGO via Fenwick

What's the deal: Fancy half price off the Avatar Skimwing Adventure collectible? Well, that's exactly what Fenwick is offering this November. You can now buy the LEGO set for £15 instead of £29.99, saving you £14.99 (or 50%).

Why we chose it: This easy-to-build LEGO set will make a great stocking filler for small fans of Avatar. The collectible set includes an easy-to-follow pictorial building guide and the LEGO Builder app (which acts as a digital mentor), so they'll be swimming with Jake Sully and Tonowari in no time.

Buy Avatar Skimwing Adventure for £29.99 £15 (save £14.99 or 40%) at Fenwick

LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris | £199.99 £138.99

LEGO via Zavvi

What's the deal: This November, the Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris is discounted from £199.99 to £138.99, saving you £61 (or 31%).

Why we chose it: One of the things the RadioTimes.com Technology team like about LEGO is that it's a mindful activity. If you know an adult who is looking to unwind, this 4,383-piece LEGO build is definitely the ticket.

Buy LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris for £199.99 £138.99 (save £61 or 31%) at Zavvi

King Magnifico's Castle | £84.99 £50.99

LEGO

What's the deal: With the help of With Disney’s Asha, King Magnifico, Dahlia and Star, your little one can build King Magnifico's Castle, and did we mention it currently has 40% off? This LEGO model has been reduced from £84.99 to £50.99, saving you £34.

Why we chose it: This just might be your last chance to secure King Magnifico's Castle as the LEGO website says this model is 'retiring soon', so snap it up while you can.

Buy King Magnifico's Castle for £84.99 £50.99 (save £34 or 40%) at LEGO

LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance | £189.99 £142.49

LEGO via Hamleys

What's the deal: Attention all Formula One fans, we have a deal for you: save £47.50 (or 25%) when you purchase the LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance for £142.49 instead of £189.99.

Why we chose it: Do you know someone who has a need for speed? The LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance is rewarding gift for fans of F1. This 1:8 replica scale model car is a challenging build with its 1,642-pieces, and it's aimed at adults aged 18 and over.

Buy LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance for £189.99 £142.49 (save £47.50 or 25%) at Hamleys

To find out more about Black Friday, take a look at our When is Black Friday? guide.