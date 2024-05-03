Following on from the Premier League TOTS, we get to find out which players in the top flights of German football have impressed the most this season to earn an upgraded TOTS Ultimate Team card.

Before we find out which players are officially included, we thought we’d have some fun with some player predictions. Harry Kane’s goalscoring exploits for Bayern Munich make him a cert, but what about the rest of the squad?

Keep reading to find out more about the FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS release date and reveal time. Skip to the end of the page for our player predictions!

The EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS squad release date is today, Friday 3rd May 2024. This has been confirmed by EA.

Yes, this means you can start adding the best of the best from the German Bundesliga and Frauen Bundesliga to your Ultimate Team squad today, with new squad updates typically going live at 6pm here in the UK.

What time is FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS being revealed?

The FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS should be revealed by EA at 6pm UK time, today, 3rd May 2024.

We say it should be revealed at 6pm here in the UK as that is the typical time for any EA FC update from the developer/publisher.

Expect, therefore, to see the squad revealed later today across FC 24’s socials.

FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS predictions

While we wait for the official Bundesliga and Frauen Bundesliga TOTS reveals from EA, we’ve had a go at predicting a number of the players who should be included.

Firstly, Harry Kane seems a no-brainer. His goalscoring records for Bayern Munich since his switch from Tottenham Hotspur (this writer still isn’t over the transfer) speak for themselves, even if his side did miss out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Speaking of Leverkusen, expect them to feature heavily in the TOTS. Alejandro Grimaldo, Florian Wirtz, Jonathan Tah, and Jeremie Frimpong all seem solid bets to be included.

Loïs Openda and Serhou Guirassy are likely candidates for their goals, Leroy Sané and Julian Brandt for their assists, Granit Xhaka for running his midfield and team to title glory, and Manuel Neuer just for being Neuer.

Top scorer Ewa Pajor, top assister Klara Bühl, and the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets Maria-Luisa Grohs seem like decent shouts to make the Frauen Bundesliga TOTS squad, meanwhile.

EA will officially reveal the Bundesliga and Frauen Bundesliga FC 24 TOTS squads at 6pm UK time later on today (3rd May). You’ll find them confirmed over on the official FC 24 X account.

