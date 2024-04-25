Still, after more than 30 gameweeks, we have a good idea of which players have shone this year.

If it's not Phil Foden's masterclass performances for Manchester City, it's William Saliba's impenetrable defensive display for Arsenal or even Cole Palmer saving Chelsea from the brink of relegation.

EA takes all this into account - alongside many, many stats - as it determines who deserves to make the cut.

The good news is we now have a release date for the FC 24 Premier League TOTS, as well as plenty of rumours, predictions and leaks to keep things interesting until all is revealed. Thankfully, we don't have that long to wait.

EA has confirmed that the FC 24 Premier League Team of the Season will be released on 26th April 2024.

While the exact time has not been confirmed, we expect this drop at 6pm BST for players in the UK (the same time the Live Team of the Season was made).

The final game of the 23/24 Premier League season will be played on 19th May 2024, so EA always likes to take advantage of those final few weeks to ensure hype remains for this season's top perfromers.

"Team of the Season in FC 24 introduces new measures of authenticity," said EA in a blog post explaining how each player is picked.

"Squad selections have been constructed in collaboration with individual domestic leagues using detailed metrics from Stats Perform’s Opta, on each TOTS player’s performance this season throughout global football."

FC 24 Premier League TOTS predictions, leaks and rumours

Several rumours and so-called 'leaks' have been making their way across the web in recent days, with Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins all tipped to feature.

In addition to this, one rumour suggests that Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United and Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea could receive a TOTS Moment card.

Ahead of the official announcement, we've rounded up some players that we predict have a good chance of making it into the squad for the Premier League TOTS.

The previous TOTS for FIFA 23 was made up of 18 players, so we expect that number again.

See below for our predicted picks:

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

Alexander Isak – Newcastle

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Son Heung-min – Tottenham

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Declan Rice – Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Rodri – Manchester City

William Saliba – Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Lewis Dunk – Brighton

Ben White – Arsenal

Jordan Pickford – Everton

EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

