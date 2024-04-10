That means three months of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Below Deck and the Real Housewives for absolutely free.

This limited-time offer comes from Sky VIP to celebrate the launch of Hayu on Sky Q. The streaming service had previously launched on Sky Stream and Sky Glass before joining this latest subscription package.

From now, Sky customers will have access to Hayu’s full catalogue, including over 300 shows and 10,000 episodes of reality and true crime content.

The free trial will run for three months before automatically renewing at £4.99 a month – so remember to cancel it if you’ve had your reality TV fix.

How long will the Hayu offer last?

This offer will last from now until Wednesday 8th May.

Once your free trial has ended (ie in three months' time), you’ll need to remember to cancel it - otherwise it will automatically renew at £4.99 a month.

How to watch Hayu on Sky

Hayu’s catalogue of content is now readily available on all Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q packages.

To catch the latest season of Real Housewives or Below Deck for free, you simply need to search for the programme through the main Sky interface, or speak it into your Sky remote.

You can also open and explore the Hayu app itself by saying "Hayu" into your remote, or Sky Glass TV, or by searching in the app section of the Sky homepage.

