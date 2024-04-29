Speaking of, the timings of the Rivals Week have been revealed, meaning we know precisely when its start time and end date will be.

Excited? You better be.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the Pokémon Go: Rivals Week 2024 event, including when it starts and ends and what’s included.

When is Pokémon Go: Rivals Week 2024?

The Pokémon Go: Rivals Week starts on Saturday 4th May at 10am local time and ends on Thursday 9th May at 8pm local time. This has been revealed by the developers.

This means you have six days to make the most of the Rivals Week 2024 event in Pokémon Go, which includes plenty of great stuff.

Check out the official X (formerly known as Twitter) post from the Pokémon Go team below to see all of the confirmed details:

There’s so much in this year’s Rivals Week event that we’ve detailed it all for you in the section below. Here’s what to expect from the Pokémon Go: Rivals Week.

What to expect from Pokémon Go: Rivals Week 2024

The Pokémon Go: Rivals Week 2024 event features a handful of event bonuses, such as an increased chance to encounter wild shiny Zangoose, Seviper, Throh, Sawk, Heatmor and Durant.

As per the official Pokémon Go website, during Rivals Week, three event bonuses will be live:

10× XP from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

2× Catch Candy

Increased chance to encounter shiny Zangoose, Seviper, Throh, Sawk, Heatmor and Durant

Alongside the event bonuses, you’ll also find that Alolan Sandshrew, Mankey, Poliwag, Machop, Gligar, Ralts, Lickitung and Galarian Stunfisk will appear more frequently during Rivals Week.

Between 10am (local time) on 4th May to 10am (local time) on 6th May, Zangoose and Seviper will appear more frequently.

Between 6th May (10am local time) until 10am (local time) on 8th May, Throh and Sawk will appear in the wild more often.

Finally, between 10am (local time) on 8th May up until 8pm (local time) on 9th May, Heatmor and Durant will appear more frequently.

All of the Pokémon with increased odds of being encountered in the wild during the event can be shiny.

Pokémon Go: Rivals Week 2024 Raids

1-Star Raids (all except Jangmo-o can be shiny):

Mankey

Teddiursa

Swinub

Jangmo-o

3-Star Raids – all can be shiny:

4th May 10am local time to 6th May 10am local time: Zangoose Seviper

6th May 10am local time to 8th May 10am local time: Throh Sawk

8th May 10am local time to 9th May 8pm local time: Heatmor Durant



Field Research tasks Pokémon encounters

The following Pokémon are available as encounters when you complete event-themed Field Research tasks during Rivals Week (all can be shiny):

Alolan Sandshrew

Mankey

Poliwag

Lickitung

Gligar

Ralts

Galarian Stunfisk

Timed Research

Along with event-themed Field Research, there will also be event-themed Timed Research to complete during Pokémon Go: Rivals Week 2024.

Complete the Timed Research tasks to unlock XP, Rare Candy, Fast TMs, and more encounters with the event-themed Pokémon listed above.

There is also paid Timed Research, which will unlock you Stardust, a Star Piece, three Rare Candies and three Rare Candy XLs.

PokéStop Showcases will be available to enter with event-themed Pokémon, too! Finally, though, there is the Go Battle Weekend.

Go Battle Weekend

The Go Battle Weekend will take place during Rivals Week, and will last between Saturday 4th May (12am local time) until Sunday 5th May at 11:59pm local time.

During this Pokémon Go Battle Weekend, the following event bonuses will be live:

4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20 — for a total of 100 battles — from 12am to 11:59pm local time

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include the avatar item Hala-Style Sandals

