Before you do that, though, it’s best you know how to get Diancie in Pokémon Go. Luckily for you, we’re on hand to tell you exactly how to do just that and how long you’ll have to do it.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the new Pokémon Go Diancie event and how to complete the Glitz and Glam free Special Research.

When is the Glitz and Glam event in Pokémon Go?

The Glitz and Glam event in Pokémon Go began on 1st May 2024, and its event-exclusive free Special Research story began at 10am local time worldwide.

Overall, the event lasts just three days: Wednesday 1st May to Friday 3rd May (11:59pm local time).

During these three days, you can take part in Diancie-themed Field Research when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops. Catch 10 Pokémon for a Carbink encounter and power up Pokémon 10 times to earn 10 lots of Diancie Mega Energy.

Complete all of these tasks by 11:59pm on 3rd May to earn some Diancie Mega Energy and encounters with Carbink.

You’re here for Diancie, though. Well, good news, everyone! The Diancie Glitz and Glam free Special Research story doesn’t expire. It went live at 10am local time on 1st May and will remain as long as long as it takes you to complete it.

How do you complete the free Special Research story and earn yourself a Diancie encounter in Pokémon Go? Keep reading to find out!

How to get Diancie in Pokémon Go explained

To get Diancie in Pokémon Go, you need to complete step four of the Glitz and Glam free Special Research story.

Glitz and Glam was made available to everyone for free as of 1st May and it doesn’t expire. This means you have all the time in the world to complete the Special Research.

Before we dive into the quests that need completing in each step to unlock Diancie, it’s worth pointing out – as per the official Pokémon Go website – that: "If you have already accessed the Pokémon Go Fest 2023–exclusive Special Research, completing this new Special Research will instead earn you Diancie Candy."

Follow these steps to complete the Pokémon Go Glitz and Glam Special Research story and unlock Diancie (thanks, Leek Duck!):

Glitz and Glam step one:

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms | Poké Ball x5

| Poké Ball x5 Power up Pokémon 10 times | Nosepass encounter

| Nosepass encounter Catch 20 Pokémon | Pinap Berry x3

| Pinap Berry x3 Step one rewards: 2,000 XP, Roggenrola encounter, Lure Module x1

Glitz and Glam step two:

Complete five Field Research tasks | Spritzee encounter

| Spritzee encounter Power up Pokémon 20 times | Pinap Berry x3

| Pinap Berry x3 Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon | Swirlix encounter

| Swirlix encounter Step two rewards: 2,000 XP, Sableye encounter, Incense x1

Glitz and Glam step three:

Use an Incense | Poké Ball x5

| Poké Ball x5 Power up Pokémon 20 times | Onix encounter

| Onix encounter Catch 15 different species of Pokémon | Pinap Berry x3

| Pinap Berry x3 Step three rewards: 2,000 XP, Carbink encounter, Lucky Egg x1

Glitz and Glam step four:

Complete five Field Research tasks | Poké Ball x10

| Poké Ball x10 Power up Pokémon 25 times | Great Ball x10

| Great Ball x10 Catch 30 Pokémon | Ultra Ball x10

| Ultra Ball x10 Step four rewards: 2,000 XP, Diancie encounter (or Diancie Candy x25 if you already have a Diancie), Stardust x2,000

Glitz and Glam step five:

Evolve five Pokémon | Rare Candy x1

| Rare Candy x1 Power up 15 Fairy-Type Pokémon | Rare Candy x1

| Rare Candy x1 Power up 15 Rock-Type Pokémon | Rare Candy x1

| Rare Candy x1 Step five rewards: 2,000 XP, Mega Diancie Energy x300, Golden Razz Berries x3

Glitz and Glam step six:

Claim Rewards! 2,000 XP, Stardust x2,000, 2,000 XP

Step six rewards: 2,000 XP, Mega Diancie Energy x100, Diancie Stickers x25

