The British soul and pop band will be coming to 12 venues across the country including Manchester, Liverpool, and Cardiff, all before finishing off with two huge nights at London’s O2 Arena.

In the announcement for the tour, the band’s famous frontman Mick Hucknall said: "Simply Red are turning 40! We’re looking forward to marking this special milestone with you all in 2025 on our UK tour.

“Fans can expect to hear all their favourite Simply Red tracks from 1985 to the present, and enjoy a memorable night celebrating the incredible journey that we've been on together over the past four decades."

Since their beginning, Simply Red’s incredible catalogue of hits has included 10 UK top 10 singles, three of which came one after the other – A New Flame (1989), Something Got Me Started (1991) and Stars (1991) – and five studio albums which have reached UK number one.

Over the years the band has changed and reshaped, first splitting up in 2010 and reforming in 2015, but the quality of their music has never dipped, with their latest album Time coming out just this year and once again getting into the UK top 10.

Now they’re back for another go, and if you think this will be a memory for your babies to hear about, here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Buy Simply Red tickets at Ticketmaster

Simply Red will be taking their 40th anniversary tour to 12 venues across the UK and Ireland. Starting off in Belfast in September 2025, the group will then be heading to arenas in Leeds, Glasgow and more before rounding up with two nights at the O2 in October.

If you want to see the stars in action, here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How to get Simply Red tickets for 40th anniversary UK tour

Pre-sale for Simply Red’s 2025 tour is open now for O2 Priority customers and venue members. The tickets went on sale today (Tuesday, 19th September) at 10am.

General sale will open on Thursday, 21st September at 10am. To avoid disappointment, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

