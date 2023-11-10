Delicate (Taylor's Version) also debuted in Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty so the two re-recorded singles have naturally led fans to speculate whether the iconic Reputation album could be getting a 'Taylor's Version' and be re-released some time soon.

Of course, it's only been a matter of days since Swift’s latest re-release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), dropped on 27th October, but the rumour mill continues to churn, especially as the Reputation album's original release date is today (Friday 10th November).

Swift's re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989 became the top-selling album in America for 2023 in the first week of its release. It has soared to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, with over 1.6 million units in the US and over 3.5 million globally.

But just when can we expect Reputation (Taylor's Version) to be released and what exactly are these rumours? Read on to find out more.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Taylor Swift onstage during Taylor Swift The Eras Tour in Buenos Aires. Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Seeing as Reputation was originally released on 10th November 2017, fans continue to think that Swift could be announcing her new version of the album on the same day this year.

So, could we be getting Reputation (Taylor's Version) on Friday 10th November 2023? Well, there's certainly plenty of fanfare around the date, with TikTok user @notalyssasue going viral on the platform breaking down just why she thinks the date is one to be considered for the re-release.

She states in her video that actually, she thought Reputation's re-release would be announced on Thursday 9th November and acknowledges the fact that many do think it would be the 10th, to coincide with the album's original release date. "I know that you're looking at me crazy, but please hear me out," she says.

She explains that on the Midnights album, there's a song called Glitch, which has the lyrics: "But it's been two thousand one hundred and 90 days of our love blackout."

The TikTok user then points out that Swift had a well-known social media blackout ahead of her Reputation era and returned "randomly" one day. But she then calculates that the number of days between the original release date of Reputation on 10th November 2017 and 9th November 2023 is 2,190, just like in the song Glitch.

She also says the number of days between 1989 (Taylor's Version) and 9th November is 13 days, which just so happens to be Swift's favourite number.

On the theme of glitching, the TikToker points out that Swift's outfits have been flitting between black and blue, potentially signifying the shift between the singer's 1989 and Reputation eras. Similarly, when pre-saving 1989 (Taylor's Version), she states that the screen glitched to black before returning to the original blue colour.

More like this

Could Reputation (Taylor's Version) be announced in Buenos Aires?

Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour. AMC

Swift has announced her last two re-records while on the Eras tour, so fans are almost certain that Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) while still on tour.

As the fateful Friday 10th November date falls when Swift is touring in Buenos Aires, Argentina, it could very well be that Reputation is announced while she's there.

Swift is set to continue in Buenos Aires for the next couple of nights before heading to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil to finish the 2023 leg of the Eras Tour.

TikTok user @thefolkloretheorist also underlines the importance of the Glitch lyric and also underlines the importance of the use of the word in certain social media posts.

An Instagram post from @taylornation back in September 2022 was alluded to again in September this year with the mysterious caption: “Say you’ll remember her standing in a blue dress, releasing #WildestDreamsTaylorsVersion, babe. Our first glimpse of #1989TaylorsVersion came 2 YEARS AGO today! The memories of ~the glitch~ and her wink still follow us around."

The video itself also features a glitch, which has led fans to speculate over the importance of the single and its lyrics.

But @thefolkloretheorist also points out that in the artwork for 1989 (Taylor's Version), the S was distinctly different and looks to be a snake – the symbol associated with Reputation.

The letters after it also resemble a number 10 rather than the I and O that you'd expect to see, possibly meaning that 10th November could be the release date for Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Read more:

The TikTok user continues and paints a picture of what could happen on the 10th, saying that Swift could come out in a new Reputation era bodysuit to perform "in either red or green", "she might even come out with black versions of all the outfits", she continues.

"Then she announces Reputation on that big screen and then, it drops that very same night at midnight November 10th," she says. "Why would she drop it only a few hours after she announced it? Because there will be no explanation, there will just be reputation."

The line is, of course, a reference to Swift's own Instagram caption when she announced the initial release of Reputation. While the window between the re-releases of 1989 and Reputation would be close if the theories ring true, the re-releases of Fearless and Red did also come out within months of each other in 2021.

As for whether or not Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) while on stage in Buenos Aires, we'll just have to wait and see, but if the easter eggs are anything to go by, it could be looking highly likely.

What songs could be included in Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

Taylor Swift. Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Well, Swift so far has re-released her own versions of the songs and also treated fans to some bonus tracks 'From the Vault' which didn't make the cut the first time round.

Here are the original songs on Reputation that we'd expect to see on Taylor's Version:

…Ready for It?

End Game (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)

I Did Something Bad

Don’t Blame Me

Delicate

Look What You Made Me Do

So It Goes…

Gorgeous

Getaway Car

King of My Heart

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Dress

This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

Call It What You Want

New Years Day

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.