While she now owns the majority of her discography, this still leaves two albums that are yet to be rolled out: Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).

Swift's self-titled debut album was released in 2006 and includes some of her first hits, including Teardrops on My Guitar and Tim McGraw.

So, what songs could be included in Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) and could the re-recorded version drop before or after Reputation (Taylor’s Version)? Read on for everything we know so far.

Swift is yet to announce a release date for Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version), but that hasn't stopped fans theorising about when it could land.

Back in May 2023, the music video for Swift's Karma remix featuring Ice Spice contained a clock in latte art, with Swift's fingers pointing to different numbers.

Fans were quick to spot a finger with a blue-painted nail close to the eight, leading to speculation that the new version of 1989 would be announced in August (which it was!).

Meanwhile, a finger with a black-painted nail pointed to the two, leading fans to speculate that Reputation (Taylor's Version) could be announced in February 2024.

The debut album is likely to land sometime after that, though it is likely to be released before the Eras Tour finishes at the end of 2024.

What songs could be included in Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)?



Here's a list of the songs from the original album which are likely to be re-recorded:

Tim McGraw

Picture to Burn

Teardrops On My Guitar

A Place in this World

Cold As You

The Outside

Tied Together with a Smile

Stay Beautiful

Should've Said No

Mary's Song (Oh My My My)

Our Song

I'm Only Me When I'm with You

Invisible

A Perfectly Good Heart

I Heart?

