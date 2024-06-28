You might remember that Usyk initially requested to keep the IBF belt so the he undisputed title could remain on the line when he goes up against Tyson Fury in December this year, but the Ukrainian changed his mind earlier this week.

With Joshua flying back up the heavyweight ranks and knocking out Francis Ngannou in March, and Dubois halting Filip Hrgovic and holding a version of the WBA title, the fight at Wembley is set to be a close one.

Speaking at a press conference this week, Dubois said: "I'm just aiming to be the best. To fight the best and beat the best. AJ has been the king for a long time, and we all know it, so on the night I need to become a king-slayer. That's my goal and that's the mission at hand. I'm just ready to go".

Sounds like fighting talk to us! Let's find out how you can secure tickets today.

Buy Joshua vs Dubois tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is the Joshua vs Dubois Riyadh Season Card fight?

Daniel Dubois. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Wembley Stadium is no stranger to iconic boxing matches.

The London stadium has seen Muhammad Ali vs Henry Cooper, Carl Froch vs George Groves II, Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte and Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko. Now, Joshua and Dubois will battle it out at the stadium.

21st Sept 2024 — London, Wembley Stadium

How much do Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois Wembley tickets cost?

At the time of writing (Friday 28th June), the ticket prices for the Joshua vs Dubois Wembley fight haven't been announced. As soon as the pricing is released, we'll update this article.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois VIP and Hospitality tickets

If you're looking to make the boxing match experience even more special, hospitality site Seat Unique has six different hospitality and VIP packages available, which start from £299 per person, with options from premium seating to ringside.

Check out Joshua vs Dubois hospitality packages at Seat Unique

How to get Joshua vs Dubois tickets in the final Ticketmaster sale?

General on sale for Joshua vs Dubois tickets is happening at midday today (Friday 28th June). We can imagine tickets will sell-out quickly for this exciting event, so be sure to check out our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

