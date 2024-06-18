There were plenty of twists and turns throughout the season, with Aston Villa getting a spot in the Champions League and Wolves and Bournemouth surprising everybody by finishing comfortably mid-table.

This season, Leicester City and Southampton both return after a year in the Championship with Ipswich aiming to continue their progress after back-to-back promotions.

Plus Arne Slot has come in as the new Liverpool manager and, despite all the rumours, Erik Ten Hag has remained at Man United.

In short, it's a season that's going to be filled with intrigue from the off, and you won't want to miss a second of it.

So, here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets to the 24/25 Premier League season, even if you don't have a membership.

Buy Premier League 24/25 tickets at LiveFootballTickets

Don't miss out on the first big match of the year: The Community Shield match.

When do Premier League 2024/25 tickets start to come out?

The fixtures for the Premier League 24/25 season will be announced today (Tuesday 18th June). At the same time, the first wave of tickets are also due to be released.

This will likely be for pre-season matches first and then later for the opening weekend. It's also likely that tickets will exclusively go on sale to club season ticket holders and members first, before going on general sale.

Buy Premier League 24/25 tickets at LiveFootballTickets

How far in advance can you buy Premier League match tickets?

Tickets for home Premier League matches typically go on sale one month before each match.

They will always go on sale to members and season ticket holders first before being extended out to the public.

How to buy a Premier League ticket without a season ticket or membership

Nowadays in the Premier League, it can be very hard to get yourself a ticket to matches if you haven't got a specific club membership or season ticket (which are very expensive). Plus, even with a membership, its easy to miss out on high-demand games.

Ticketmaster does sell tickets for single games for a number of clubs, although as a warning availability can be limited and tickets won't be available for all fixtures. These clubs are:

If you miss out however, sites like LiveFootballTickets.com can give you access to last-minute tickets, or tickets to games that would otherwise be sold out. Be aware that this is a re-sale site but it currently has a 4.8 rating on Trust Pilot. It's perfectly fine to use but just remember that these tickets will often cost more than ones bought at face value.

Buy Premier League 24/25 tickets at LiveFootballTickets

How to buy Premier League hospitality tickets without a season ticket or membership

If it's hospitality you're after, again this is hard to get when you're not attached to a particular club through memberships and season tickets. So we'd recommend having a look at P1 Travel, an official site that would get you seats at the match, additional food and drink and other perks.

Buy Premier League 24/25 hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

