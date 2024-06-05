Adding yet another line on the history of their great rivalry, this match saw the Red Devils beat City 2-1, revenging themselves after last year's defeat.

However, it was still a victory for the Sky Blues last season as they came away with the title of Premier League champions for the fourth year in a row.

Now the stage is set for another fierce battle and, if you're not tired of travelling to London, you're going to need tickets. Here's everything you need to know about this year's Community Shield match.

Buy Community Shield tickets 2024 at LiveFootballTickets.com

Buy Community Shield hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

What is the Community Shield?

The Community Shield is a charity match that marks the start of the new domestic season.

Taking place at Wembley Stadium, it sees the two champions of the previous season face off for the chance to score an early win for their side.

Previously called the Charity Shield, the proceeds of the match go to a series of community initiatives and foundations around the country. Plus, the ticket and programme revenue gets split between the 124 FA Cup clubs who then give it to charities of their choice.

The match was founded back in 1908 as a way of having the Football League First Division champions play the Southern League champions. Known then as The Football Association Charity Shield, the first ever match was played by Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers.

Who will play the Community Shield 2024?

Manchester City v Manchester United. Justin Setterfield - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Every year, the Community Shield match is played between the winners of the previous Premier League and the FA Cup Champions.

This year, that means Manchester City and Manchester United will face off once again, in a repeat of the astounding FA Cup Final which saw the Red Devils beat Guardiola's squad 2-1.

A famously vicious local rivalry, this will be the 194th time the two teams meet each other on the football pitch, and the third time in two years at Wembley Stadium.

This August, the clash for the Community Shield will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium, where all the great football battles take place. Here are the official details of the match:

10th Aug 2024 – London, Wembley Stadium

If it’s your first time travelling to Wembley Stadium, although let’s be honest if you’re a Man City or Man United fan you’ve probably only just got back, getting there couldn’t be more easy. Wembley Stadium is accessible via three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail. To grab yourself a discount on train tickets, try shopping around at Trainline.com.

How to get Community Shield 2024 tickets for Wembley Stadium

Normally, tickets for matches like this are sold through the two playing clubs – Man United and Man City – so to grab a spot you’ll need either a membership or login for one of them.

The sale on the club websites is set to go live in the coming weeks. But, if you’re desperate to get a ticket now, you can always find some available at LiveFootballTickets.com. This is a re-sale site with a 4.6 rating on Trust Pilot and an easy way to guarantee yourself a seat. It’s best to be wary, however, as re-sale tickets can be very expensive.

Or, if you want to watch the match in style, you can always pick up a hospitality ticket at P1 Travel. Again, these seats will be very expensive, but they guarantee you a great view, premium food and sometimes the chance to meet actual players.

How much do Community Shield 2024 tickets cost?

Last year’s Community Shield tickets cost between £30 and £55 for standard adult entry, so this year’s is likely to be the same.

However, if you’ve decided to buy through LiveFootballTickets.com, most of the ticket prices start between £75 and £100 for a standard seat, but can go all the way up into the thousands for hospitality seats or a prime spot in front of the trophy presentation.

