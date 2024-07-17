How to get Gracie Abrams tickets as UK tour dates pre-sale goes live

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter announced a European leg of her headlining tour just days ago, and the tour has come about to support her sophomore album, The Secret of Us, which happens to be her first number one in the UK.

Are you having a Sad Girl Summer? Enjoying summer which isn’t necessarily mood-led, but includes melancholy singing and beautiful instrumentals from artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Japanese House, among others? Well, we’re about to make your summer even better (sorry, we mean sadder), with the announcement that Gracie Abrams is bringing her The Secret of Us Tour to the UK.

Abrams first arrived into the music scene with her 2019 debut song, Mean It, and embarked in a sold-out North American tour in support of her EP in early 2022, as well as supporting Olivia Rodrigo on her Sour Tour.

When Abrams’s debut album, Good Riddance, rolled around in 2023, she already counted Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo as supporters. Upon its release, Rolling Stone named Good Riddance as one of 2023’s best debuts, and referred to Abrams as one of pop’s buzziest artists.

Fans can expect to hear top tracks from Good Riddance, as well as songs such as Risk and Close to You from the brand-new The Secret of Us album. The 2024 album also features a rare Taylor Swift collaboration on the song Us, so is it fair to hope for a Swift cameo on the UK tour? We think so.

What are the Gracie Abrams UK tour venues for 2025?

The 24-year-old is heading to seven venues across the UK and Ireland in March next year. Wondering if the American musician will come to a city near you? Well, let’s take a look.

Full list of Gracie Abrams UK and Ireland dates and venues:

What are the VIP packages for The Secret of Us tour?

Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a more special concert experience, you’ve come to the right place. Not only does Ticketmaster have VIP and Hospitality packages for selected shows, but we’ve found further VIP and Hospitality tickets at reliable ticketing site Seat Unique.

At Ticketmaster, you can buy VIP packages for the Glasgow and Dublin dates, and these packages go on sale at the same time as usual pre-sale tickets (today at 10am).

Seat Unique is offering VIP packages for the Manchester, London and Leeds dates. These packages start from £99, and go on sale Friday 19th July at 10am.

How to get Gracie Abrams UK tour tickets today

The album pre-sale, which is for fans who pre-ordered The Secret of Us, will be able to buy tickets from 10am today (Wednesday 17th July).

The O2 Priority pre-sale is taking place at the same time, also at 10am this morning (Wednesday 17th July).

The Live Nation pre-sale will happen one day later, also at 10am on Thursday 18th July.

General on sale begins at 10am on Friday 19th July, and this will be your last chance to secure tickets.

