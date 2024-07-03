And things just kept getting bigger and better. Anastacia has now sold over 30 million records, as well as gaining an impressive collections of awards and number one hits (across a whopping 19 different countries).

Anastacia may be popularly known as an early noughties star, but she's still going strong to this day. In 2022 she celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her debut album with her I'm Outta Lockdown tour— a title that makes the pun experts here at RadioTimes.com crack a smile.

The following year, she shared her appreciation for the music of Germany, a country with a huge Anastacia following, by releasing Our Songs, an album of English language interpretations of German chart hits from 1980 to 2023.

More like this

Now it's time for the next step. The pop icon has announced a new tour celebrating 25 years since her debut album was first released.

The Not That Kind 25th anniversary European tour will celebrate the songs and legacy of Anastacia, hitting up 12 countries and including 12 dates in the UK and Ireland.

If you fancy hearing one of the most distinctive voices of the 21st century perform live, we're here to help you do just that. Read on for everything you need to know about Anastacia's upcoming tour.

Buy Anastacia tickets at Ticketmaster

Want to catch some more of your favourite acts from the noughties? You can see Blink 182 at Reading and Leeds this summer, or check out Lauryn Hill and the Fugees later in the year.

You can catch the pop star in one of 12 locations across the UK and Ireland. Here's a full list of the relevant dates and venues:

Buy Anastacia tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

General sale tickets for Anastacia's UK tour dates will go live at 10am on Friday 5th July. However, fans will have a chance to snag tickets early thanks to a number of pre-sales.

Here's a full list of pre-sale times and the shows they're applicable to:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 3rd July to 9am on Friday 5th July): Portsmouth, Bath, Swansea, Oxford, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, York, London

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 4th July to 9am on Friday 5th July): Portsmouth, Bath, Swansea, Oxford, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, York, London

Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 3rd July to 9am on Friday 5th July): Manchester, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

Three+ pre-sale pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 3rd July to 9am on Friday 5th July): Dublin

Promoter pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 4th July to 9am on Friday 5th July): Dublin

Buy Anastacia tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Anastacia UK tour tickets

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand so you can get online early – we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

If you're after more insider info, you'll find it in our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Anastacia tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Anastacia's tour isn't until 2025 – in the meantime why don't you check out some of the best West End shows, or London's top immersive exhibitions?