1985 was a big year for the pop princess, as she also released True Colours, best known for its title track.

Another fact about Cyndi Lauper is that she is the brains behind the 2012 Broadway musical Kinky Boots, which scooped some major wins at the Tony and Grammy Awards.

Cyndi's career spans over four decades during which she's sold over 50 million records; however, one of the things she's most passionate about is the LGBTQ+ community. In 2008 Lauper founded True Colors United, which works with homelessness in the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.

Before heading to see classics like Time After Time and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun live in concert, you have to check out Let the Canary Sing. This Paramount Plus documentary follows Cyndi Lauper's career, accompanied by a soundtrack of her greatest hits.

It really is the perfect way to whet your appetite for seeing the star on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell tour. We've put together the ultimate guide to helping you secure your tickets.

The '80s pop superstar is hitting up four venues across the UK on her farewell tour. Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:

When do Cyndi Lauper farewell tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 28th June. However, if you want to grab tickets to see the True Colours singer sooner than that, there are a number of pre-sales to help you do just that.

Cyndi Lauper tour pre-sale tickets

Here's a full list of pre-sale dates and the show they're applicable to:

OVO pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 26th June until 9am on Friday 28th June): Glasgow

Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 26th June until 9am on Friday 28th June): Glasgow, London, Birmingham, Belfast

Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 26th June until 9am on Friday 28th June): Glasgow, London, Birmingham

Live Nation pre-sale (10am on Thursday 27th June until 9am on Friday 28th June): Glasgow, London, Birmingham

Venue pre-sale (10am on Thursday 27th June until 9am on Friday 28th June): Glasgow

SSE pre-sale (10am on Thursday 27th June until 9am on Friday 28th June): Belfast

MCD pre-sale (10am on Thursday 27th June until 9am on Friday 28th June): Belfast

How to get tickets for Cyndi Lauper's farewell tour

Head to Ticketmaster at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of snagging the seat of your choice. You can take a look at our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for even more advice.

If you want to take your Cyndi Lauper experience to the next level, you also have the opportunity to snag VIP tickets thanks to Seat Unique. Simply head to the Seat Unique website where you can view and enquire about the packages on offer.

