The Got Back Tour will be coming to the UK in December 2024, and at the time of writing, McCartney will be visiting just two UK cities: Manchester and London. The last time the musician was in the Big Smoke was back in 2018, and McCartney hasn't been in Manchester since 2011, so fans are certainly due a fantastic performance.

Alongside McCartney, his skilled band — Paul Wickens on the keyboard, Brian Ray playing bass, Rusty Anderson on the guitar, and drummer Abe Laboriel Jr — will be joining him. Did you know Glastonbury Festival 2022 was McCartney and his band's 500th show together? Also joining the band will be the Hot City Horns, which includes Mike Davis playing the trumpet, Kenji Fenton on the saxophone, and Paul Burton on the trombone.

With general on sale happening this morning, let's find out how you can secure McCartney tickets.

Buy Paul McCartney tickets at Ticketmaster

Paul McCartney. Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

McCartney will be performing shows in London and Manchester in December this year, with two nights in each city. Here is the complete list of McCartney Got Back Tour dates and venues.

At the time of writing (Friday 21st June), a Liverpool date for the Got Back UK Tour hasn't been confirmed. However, as The Beatles were formed in Liverpool, and some artists release further tour dates and venues after the original ones are on sale, we wouldn't rule anything out.

Are there Paul McCartney VIP and hospitality tickets?

If you'd like a more special concert experiences, with things such as access to a VIP lounge, a secure seat, complimentary drinks, and complimentary food served throughout the show, then you might want to consider purchasing a VIP or hospitality ticket for McCartney's UK tour.

Seat Unique offers hospitality packages and VIP tickets for a whole host of live music and sporting events, and the Got Back Tour is no different. Check out the available VIP tickets below.

How to get Paul McCartney UK tour 2024 tickets today

General on sale for McCartney's UK tour will be taking place this morning (Friday 21st June) at 10am. We can imagine demand for the shows will be high, so be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for your best chance at securing tickets.

