How to get Paul McCartney tickets as final sale for UK tour dates goes live
Someone's knockin' at the door, somebody's ringin' the bell: it's The Beatles legend Paul McCartney back with a 2024 UK tour! Here's how to secure tickets today.
We challenge you to name a more iconic singer than Paul McCartney. At 82 years old, the music legend is, without a doubt, one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time, with a huge catalogue of music behind him, including the hits Hey Jude, Yesterday, Live and Let Die, and Here Comes the Sun (just to name a few!).
With a career spanning a huge 60 years, McCartney fans can experience various decades of music during one of his live performances; it's not just The Beatles tracks McCartney is known for, he also has an impressive solo career and has released hits with his band Wings, such as Jet, Junior's Farm, and Let Me Roll It. Plus, as the UK tour is taking place in December, this Digital Writer is holding out hope for performances of songs on her Christmas Playlist, like Wonderful Christmastime and Pipes of Peace...
The Got Back Tour will be coming to the UK in December 2024, and at the time of writing, McCartney will be visiting just two UK cities: Manchester and London. The last time the musician was in the Big Smoke was back in 2018, and McCartney hasn't been in Manchester since 2011, so fans are certainly due a fantastic performance.
Alongside McCartney, his skilled band — Paul Wickens on the keyboard, Brian Ray playing bass, Rusty Anderson on the guitar, and drummer Abe Laboriel Jr — will be joining him. Did you know Glastonbury Festival 2022 was McCartney and his band's 500th show together? Also joining the band will be the Hot City Horns, which includes Mike Davis playing the trumpet, Kenji Fenton on the saxophone, and Paul Burton on the trombone.
With general on sale happening this morning, let's find out how you can secure McCartney tickets.
Buy Paul McCartney tickets at Ticketmaster
What are the Paul McCartney UK tour dates 2024?
McCartney will be performing shows in London and Manchester in December this year, with two nights in each city. Here is the complete list of McCartney Got Back Tour dates and venues.
Full list of Paul McCartney UK dates and venues:
- 14th Dec 2024 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 15th Dec 2024 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 18th Dec 2024 — London, The O2
- 19th Dec 2024 — London, The O2
Is there a Paul McCartney Liverpool tour date?
At the time of writing (Friday 21st June), a Liverpool date for the Got Back UK Tour hasn't been confirmed. However, as The Beatles were formed in Liverpool, and some artists release further tour dates and venues after the original ones are on sale, we wouldn't rule anything out.
Buy Paul McCartney tickets at Ticketmaster
Are there Paul McCartney VIP and hospitality tickets?
If you'd like a more special concert experiences, with things such as access to a VIP lounge, a secure seat, complimentary drinks, and complimentary food served throughout the show, then you might want to consider purchasing a VIP or hospitality ticket for McCartney's UK tour.
Seat Unique offers hospitality packages and VIP tickets for a whole host of live music and sporting events, and the Got Back Tour is no different. Check out the available VIP tickets below.
How to get Paul McCartney UK tour 2024 tickets today
General on sale for McCartney's UK tour will be taking place this morning (Friday 21st June) at 10am. We can imagine demand for the shows will be high, so be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for your best chance at securing tickets.
Buy Paul McCartney tickets at Ticketmaster
For more of the top ticketing guides, check out our how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster explainer article.