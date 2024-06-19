The chart-topping singer will then kick off his tour one month later, beginning with six UK dates before heading overseas to visit Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Paris.

Rag'n'bone Man first exploded onto the UK music scene with the release of his debut single Human in 2016, shortly followed by his debut album of the same name. The Human album became the fastest selling debut album by a male singer of the decade and achieved quadruple Platinum certification.

Since then, he's gone on to win three Brit awards and earn his place at headline shows and festivals around the world. He has also collaborated with a number of huge artists including Pink, Calvin Harris and Gorillaz.

Rag'n'bone Man is known for his deep and soulful baritone voice, which is complemented by emotional and raw lyrics.

So, if you want to be in with the chance of hearing this voice live, read on for everything you need to know about securing Rag'n'bone Man tickets.

Fans can catch Rag'n'bone Man Anywhere Away from Here in one of six venues across the UK. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Rag'n'bone Man tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 21st June. However, you will have the chance to snag tickets earlier thanks to a number of pre-sales.

Rag'n'bone Man presale tickets

Here's a full list of pre-sales available for Rag'n'bone Man's UK tour and the shows they're applicable to:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 19th June until 9am on Friday 21st June): Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, London, Plymouth, Brighton

Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 19th June until 9am on Friday 21st June): Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, London, Plymouth, Brighton

Live Nation pre-sale (10am on Thursday 20th June until 9am on Friday 21st June): Leeds, Birmingham, London, Plymouth, Brighton

Venue pre-sale (10am on Thursday 20th June until 9am on Friday 21st June): London

How to get tickets to Rag'n'bone Man's UK tour

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details handy so you can log on bright and early— we recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing the seats you want.

If you're after more tips, take a look at our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

If you want to learn more about how to save on concert tickets, check out our top tips on how to get cheap concert tickets, as well as how to avoid booking fees.