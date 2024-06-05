Consisting of Gary Lightbody, Johnny McDaid, Nathan Connolly, Paul Wilson and Jonny Quinn, the band will be heading to eight venues across the UK and Ireland, armed with new tracks for the first time since 2018.

Fans of the group can expect a slew of tracks from their latest album, plus a few greatest hits from their 26 year career like Just Say Yes and You Could be Happy.

Of course, the band are probably best known for the song Chasing Cars, which you will recognise from the time it emotionally wrecked you in Grey's Anatomy, or the time it emotionally wrecked you in Gavin & Stacey, or...

Anyway, there's plenty to look forward to in this brand-new tour, which is why it's time to take a look at the dates, venues, and how to get tickets today.

Buy Snow Patrol tickets at Ticketmaster

Snow Patrol's new tour will take them to eight UK and Ireland venues in February 2025. Plus, you can see them this September at the Radio 2 Big Weekend. Here's the full list of dates:

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Wednesday 5th June. This pre-sale is for those who purchased the album in advance, plus a second pre-sale will go live across the different venues on 6th June.

General sale will begin on Friday 7th June at 10am, if you're worried about getting tickets, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

