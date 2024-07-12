The comedians will be bringing live recordings of their hit podcast to the stage at the London Palladium, featuring the genie waiter, maître d’, and of course, surprise guests.

Gamble and Acaster have confirmed that this will be "Off Menu’s only UK shows of 2025" – a small portion indeed, but one that promises to fill you up with "an evening of (still or) sparkling conversation".

Since its launch in December 2018, Off Menu has become one of the UK's biggest podcasts, racking up well over 120 million downloads (as of last April) and now sitting at 253 episodes.

With an unbelievably eclectic run of guests, from Finn Wolfhard to Lucy Beaumont, the show sees the two presenters invite a celebrity to the Dream Restaurant to order their favourite ever starter, main course, dessert, side dish and drink (not in that order).

The podcast has been nominated for various accolades including the Best Comedy Podcast at the National Comedy Awards, and now it's back for another evening of silliness.

So, it's time to plate up all the details for how to get tickets.

Buy Off Menu: Live in London tickets at See Tickets

Buy Off Menu: Live in London tickets at LW Theatres

James Acaster and Ed Gamble. Paul Gilbey

Off Menu: Live is coming to the London Palladium next March for just two dates. Here they are:

21st Mar 2025 – London Palladium

22nd Mar 2025 – London Palladium

If you're new to London, the Palladium sits right in the centre of Soho – the theatre district – that means you can get there via a tonne of stations including Oxford Circus (Victoria, Bakerloo and Central Line) or Leicester Square (Piccadilly and Northern Line).

How to get tickets to Off Menu: Live in London

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 12th July. You can find the tickets either at See Tickets or LW Theatres.

Remember that their UK tour was completely sold out, so you'll have to be quick if you want to guarantee yourself a seat.

Buy Off Menu: Live in London tickets at See Tickets

Buy Off Menu: Live in London tickets at LW Theatres

