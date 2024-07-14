“I am delighted to be leading the company of The Girl on the Train as Rachel Watson at venues across the UK next year," said Fletcher.

"Paula Hawkin’s psychological thriller has gripped millions of readers worldwide with its Hitchcockian tale of suspense and mystery. What better place than the theatre to take us through its voyeuristic window and deep into Rachel’s story?”

For those more familiar with Fletcher's writing and broadcast career, the Happy Mum Happy Baby host has appeared in UK tour of Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead, plus the 2021 cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story. On the upcoming tour, she will only perform for the start of the show's run, finishing at Cheltenham on 29th March. Further casting and dates have yet to be announced.

More like this

The Girl on the Train. The Girl on the Train

The stage drama is based on Paula Hawkins's best-selling novel, which later became a film starring Emily Blunt.

It follows Rachel and her obsession with watching the same couple from her commuter train window. The two seem perfect, but when the woman she watches goes missing, Rachel can't stop herself from getting involved, and soon becomes wrapped up in a terrifying mystery.

Adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, the play first opened in the UK back in 2018. Following the announcement of its return the creatives said: "We’re thrilled that it’s coming back for this UK-wide tour. We’re really excited to be working with Giovanna Fletcher, playing the leading role of Rachel Watson, in Loveday Ingram’s powerful and stylish production.”

So, don't stare longingly into the distance, find out how you can get yourself tickets.

Buy The Girl on the Train tickets at ATG Tickets

When and where can I see Giovanna Fletcher in The Girl on the Train?

The Girl on the Train tour will be chugging all around the country from January to June next year. Not all the dates have been confirmed yet, but we do know the show will be stopping off in: Nottingham, Glasgow, Norwich, Salford, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Bromley, Cheltenham, Woking, Birmingham, Southend, Liverpool, Leicester, Cardiff, Brighton, Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, and Leeds.

Here's what we know so far:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do The Girl on the Train tickets cost?

Thankfully, these prices don't match the cost of train tickets these days, with seats starting at just £15.

The closer you get to the stage the more they'll cost, however, with prices topping out at £127 each.

How to get tickets to The Girl on the Train UK tour?

Not all the dates have been confirmed yet, but those that have are on sale now at ATG tickets.

There's plenty of availability left, so get yourself over there before the train leaves the station.

Buy The Girl on the Train tickets at ATG Tickets

Advertisement

You can also check out the best musicals on tour UK, best kids shows and the best open air theatre shows.