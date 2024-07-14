Giovanna Fletcher to star in The Girl on the Train UK tour – How to get tickets now
The I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here star will be alighting at a theatre near you in 2025.
Giovanna Fletcher has been confirmed as the star in a new theatrical adaptation of The Girl of the Train.
The podcaster, broadcaster, writer, and series 20 winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, will take on the role of Rachel Watson in the show's upcoming UK tour.
“I am delighted to be leading the company of The Girl on the Train as Rachel Watson at venues across the UK next year," said Fletcher.
"Paula Hawkin’s psychological thriller has gripped millions of readers worldwide with its Hitchcockian tale of suspense and mystery. What better place than the theatre to take us through its voyeuristic window and deep into Rachel’s story?”
For those more familiar with Fletcher's writing and broadcast career, the Happy Mum Happy Baby host has appeared in UK tour of Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead, plus the 2021 cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story. On the upcoming tour, she will only perform for the start of the show's run, finishing at Cheltenham on 29th March. Further casting and dates have yet to be announced.
The stage drama is based on Paula Hawkins's best-selling novel, which later became a film starring Emily Blunt.
It follows Rachel and her obsession with watching the same couple from her commuter train window. The two seem perfect, but when the woman she watches goes missing, Rachel can't stop herself from getting involved, and soon becomes wrapped up in a terrifying mystery.
Adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, the play first opened in the UK back in 2018. Following the announcement of its return the creatives said: "We’re thrilled that it’s coming back for this UK-wide tour. We’re really excited to be working with Giovanna Fletcher, playing the leading role of Rachel Watson, in Loveday Ingram’s powerful and stylish production.”
So, don't stare longingly into the distance, find out how you can get yourself tickets.
When and where can I see Giovanna Fletcher in The Girl on the Train?
The Girl on the Train tour will be chugging all around the country from January to June next year. Not all the dates have been confirmed yet, but we do know the show will be stopping off in: Nottingham, Glasgow, Norwich, Salford, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Bromley, Cheltenham, Woking, Birmingham, Southend, Liverpool, Leicester, Cardiff, Brighton, Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, and Leeds.
Here's what we know so far:
- 14th – 18th Jan 2025 – Richmond, Richmond Theatre
- 21st – 25th Jan 2025 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- 28th Jan – 1st Feb 2025 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal
- 22nd – 26th Apr 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 29th Apr – 3rd May 2025 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- 3rd – 7th Jun 2025 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- 10th – 14th Jun 2025 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
How much do The Girl on the Train tickets cost?
Thankfully, these prices don't match the cost of train tickets these days, with seats starting at just £15.
The closer you get to the stage the more they'll cost, however, with prices topping out at £127 each.
How to get tickets to The Girl on the Train UK tour?
Not all the dates have been confirmed yet, but those that have are on sale now at ATG tickets.
There's plenty of availability left, so get yourself over there before the train leaves the station.
Buy The Girl on the Train tickets at ATG Tickets
