The tour is expected to run until the end of November in the US, before the singer will kick off the European leg of the tour in 2025, which will begin on 3rd March in Dublin.

And while she was spoiled for choice during the opening night of her tour, with six albums and a wide array of songs to choose from, she picked two of her biggest hits from the summer to open and close the show: Taste and Espresso.

The singer also treated fans to a segment where she spun the bottle to decide which of four surprise songs she would perform a cover of that evening and, for the first night in the tour, it was Mamma Mia by ABBA.

Wondering which other songs she performed? Read on for the full setlist.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet tour setlist

Sabrina Carpenter. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Based on Carpenter's opening night, her Short n' Sweet Tour setlist is as follows:

Taste Good Graces Slim Pickins Tornado Warnings Lie to Girls decode Bed Chem Feather Fast Times Read Your Mind Sharpest Tool opposite because i liked a boy Coincidence Spin The Bottle Song Nonsense Dumb & Poetic Juno Please Please Please Don't Smile Espresso

Is Sabrina Carpenter doing the Nonsense outros on tour?

Sabrina Carpenter. Nina Westervelt/Billboard via Getty Images

In recent performances, Carpenter has treated fans to a custom outro for Nonsense, altering it depending on the city she was performing in.

However, on the opening night of her tour in Ohio, rather than singing an outro, Carpenter joked that her mic had cut off and walked off stage.

So, unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be getting the Nonsense outros for now.

