As reported by Deadline, Tennant said it was unlikely Trump had seen film biopic The Apprentice as "it's a 15 and it's not on Nickelodeon".

He added: "Donald Trump. I'm worried. I've said his name three times, it's like Beetlejuice - I have summoned him."

A spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com: "The nature of the show is that it’s broadcast with a short delay, and edits have to be made due to time constraints."

However, some of Tennant's jokes were included in the BBC's broadcast. Speaking of The Brutalist, Tennant said: "It's the boldest film about architecture this year apart from Donald Trump's hair in The Apprentice."

As he moved on to the next joke, Tennant said: "Talking of villains..." which received a round of applause from those in attendance.

Tennant's hosting duties were once again praised by viewers, especially with his rendition of The Proclaimers' I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles).

His song featured short but sweet duets with Colman Domingo, Celia Imrie, Camila Cabello, Anna Kendrick and James McAvoy.

One user on X called the moment the "BAFTA opening of all time", while another called the actor a "national treasure".

The EE BAFTA Film Awards took place on Sunday 16th February 2025.

