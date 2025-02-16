Industry and Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson wins BAFTA Rising Star Award
Jonsson follows the likes of Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Tom Hardy in winning the public-voted award.
David Jonsson has been named the winner of the EE Rising Star Award at tonight's BAFTA Film Awards.
Jonsson was nominated for the award following his turn in Alien: Romulus and beat a host of other nominees including his Industry co-star Marisa Abela as well as Mikey Madison, Jharrel Jerome and Nabhaan Rizwan.
On receiving the award, he said: "I've got to be honest, this isn't why I do it, you know what I mean? I'm just an East London boy who by way of reflection didn't really see a space for me in this industry. But this award is about the people, and as long as we keep telling stories about people I think there'll be a space for me and people like me and you and everyone watching at home.
He added: "So I'd like to dedicate this to the people, the dreamers, grafters and the people just trying to do it a little bit different. Star, I don't know, but rising – I guess!"
In addition to his roles in the aforementioned Industry and Alien: Romulus, Jonsson has also impressed with performances in a variety of projects including the hit 2023 romcom Rye Lane and the BBC Agatha Christie adaptation Murder is Easy.
Meanwhile, he has several other film projects in the pipeline including dystopian horror film The Long Walk and drama Wasteman, while he's attached to play Sammy Davis Jr in the upcoming true story drama Scandalous, which will be the directorial debut of actor Colman Domingo.
The nominees for this year's Rising Star Award were chosen by a panel that included former winners Letitia Wright and Mia McKenna-Bruce, as well as Will Sharpe, casting director Aisha Bywaters, film producer Marc Samuelson and director Yann Demange alongside other leading industry specialists.
It is the only category at the BAFTA Film Awards to be decided by a public vote, and has previously recognised a hot of big names such as Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Tom Hardy.
Meanwhile, other names to have won include James McAvoy, Eva Green, Juno Temple, Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Will Poulter, John Boyega, Tom Holland, Micheal Ward, Bukky Bakray, Lashana Lynch and Emma Mackey – so Jonsson is joining some fine company indeed.
The EE BAFTA Film Awards took place on Sunday 16th February 2025.
