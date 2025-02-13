Among the films hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's runaway Best Film winner Oppenheimer are the likes of papal thriller Conclave, epic drama The Brutalist and screwball comedy Anora, while stars including The Substance's Demi Moore and A Complete Unknown's Timothée Chalamet are some of the big names looking to pick up acting prizes.

Meanwhile, BAFTA will also crown the latest winner of its Rising Star award in the only public-voted category of the night, with Industry stars David Jonsson, Marisa Abela and Nabhaan Rizwan among the five nominees.

If you want to keep up with all the action as it unfolds, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards on the night.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2025

In the UK, viewers can watch the ceremony on BBC One on Sunday 16th February, with the coverage beginning at 7pm and running through until 9pm.

The ceremony will also be available to stream via BBC iPlayer, while overseas viewers in Australia, the US, South Africa and Scandinavia can watch it on BritBox International.

As usual, although the ceremony is being shown the same night it occurs, the broadcast is not live but slightly delayed – with only an edited version available for viewers.

Meanwhile, film fans wishing to make the most of the night by watching the red carpet pre-show can do so on BAFTA's social media channels on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Who's presenting the BAFTA Film Awards 2025?

For the second year on the trot, the awards are being hosted by David Tennant – after his debut as presenter went down a storm last year.

The hugely popular actor and former Doctor Who star recently spoke to Radio Times magazine about returning, explaining that he isn't "interested in picking fights" and underlining that "the BAFTAs are supposed to be kind".

Tennant's two-year stint follows 2023's presenters Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond, while other recent hosts have included Rebel Wilson, the trio of Clara Amfo, Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman, Graham Norton, and Joanna Lumley.

Meanwhile, Stephen Fry had the longest run, hosting between 2002 and 2006 and again between 2012 and 2017.

Red carpet coverage this year will be provided on YouTube by Clara Amfo and Alex Zane, while Ash Holmes and Jack Remmington will be reporting on BAFTA’s other digital channels.

A host of big names will also be on hand to present awards throughout the night, with former Rising Star winners Letitia Wright and James McAvoy returning to hand out that award.

Meanwhile, there are also some starry musical guests, with Take That set to perform Greatest Day – which appears in nominated film Anora – and Jeff Goldblum set to play the piano during the In Memoriam section.

The full star-studded list of presenters in alphabetical order is (deep breath): Adam Pearson, Adam Scott, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Celia Imrie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Colman Domingo, Gwendoline Christie, Hannah John-Kamen, Isabella Rossellini, James McAvoy, James Norton, Jessie Eisenberg, Joe Alwyn, Letitia Wright, Leo Woodall, Lupita Nyong’o, Marisa Abela, Marisa Tomei, Mark Hamill, Michelle Monaghan, Naomi Ackie, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Ralph Fiennes, Simon Pegg, Selena Gomez, Shazad Latif, Stephen Merchant, Thomasin McKenzie, Vanessa Kirby, Vanessa Williams, Will Poulter, Will Sharpe, Tom Felton, Wunmi Mosaku and Zoe Saldaña.

The BAFTA Film Awards will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 16th February.

