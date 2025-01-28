Although it's not currently the frontrunner to take home the Best Picture crown – with The Brutalist considered the favourite at this moment in time – it's still very much in the race, while star Mikey Madison will be hoping to challenge Demi Moore for the Best Actress award.

Not seen the film yet and keen to see whether it would be a deserving winner? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Anora.

How to watch Anora – is it streaming?

The film was originally released in UK cinemas back in November 2024 – and has now been made available on various Premium Video On Demand platforms.

It's therefore possible to digitally download the film for the price of £11.99 from a range of platforms including Prime Video, Sky Store and Apple TV.

As for whether the film might eventually be made available on any of the big subscription-based streamers, that remains to be seen at this stage – but we'll keep you posted on all the latest updates.

Meanwhile, if you still fancy catching the film on the big screen, you could be in luck – it's still showing in select cinemas around the country, and there's a chance there could be extra screenings put on in the run-up to the Oscars in light of its nominations.

What is Anora about?

Mikey Madison as Anora in Anora. Neon

The film – which draws heavily from the screwball comedy genre – follows Ani (Mikey Madison), a sex worker who marries Vanya, the son of a Russian oligarch following a whirlwind romance.

However, things go horribly wrong when his father catches wind of the wedding and sends a group of goons to end the union, especially when Vanya runs off without trace.

The official synopsis reads: "Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch.

"Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled."

Anora cast – who stars in the film?

The cast is led by Scream and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Mikey Madison, whose exceptional performance in the title role has won her a host of deserved plaudits and an Oscar nod.

And she isn't the only cast member to be in the running for an Academy Award, with Russian star Yura Borisov – who plays Igor – nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category.

You can find the full cast list below:

Mikey Madison as Anora 'Ani' Mikheeva

Mark Eydelshteyn as Ivan 'Vanya' Zakharov

Yura Borisov as Igor

Karren Karagulian as Toros

Vache Tovmasyan as Garnick

Aleksei Serebryakov as Nikolai Zakharov

Luna Sofía Miranda as Lulu

Lindsey Normington as Diamond

Darya Ekamasova as Galina Zakharova

Anton Biller as Tom

Vlad Mamai as Alska

Maria Tichinskaya as Dasha

Ivy Wolk as Crystal

Ella Rubin as Vera Mikheeva

Alena Gurevich as Klara

Sebastian Conelli as a tow truck driver

Anora trailer

If you'd like to see a little more before deciding if this film is one for you, the trailer below might give you a better idea of what to expect:

