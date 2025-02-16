Meanwhile, Adrien Brody won the award for Best Actor for his towering lead performance in The Brutalist, while Anora's Mikey Madison was named Best Actress ahead of The Substance star Demi Moore.

Other highlights from the ceremony included Industry and Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson being crowned the latest winner of the EE Rising Star Award, MediCinema accepting the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award and Warwick Davis receiving the BAFTA Fellowship

The ceremony was hosted for the second year in a row by David Tennant and also included musical performances from Take That and Jeff Goldblum, the latter of whom provided piano accompaniment for the In Memoriam section – which included tributes to a number of film legends including David Lynch and Maggie Smith.

Read below for the full list of nominees and winners.

BAFTA Film Awards winners 2025: Full list of winners

The cast and crew of Conclave accepts the Best Film Award Getty

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave – WINNER

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Rich Peppiatt accepts the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Kneecap Getty

Hoard

Kneecap – WINNER

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Children's & Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – WINNER

The Wild Robot

Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez – WINNER

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – WINNER

Will & Harper

Animated Film

Figurines of Wallace, Gromit and Norbot at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – WINNER

The Wild Robot

Director

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet – WINNER

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Original Screenplay

esse Eisenberg accepts the Original Screenplay Award for A Real Pain Getty

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain – WINNER

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

EE Rising Star

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson – WINNER

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

Leading Actress

Mikey Madison accepts the Leading Actress Award for Anora Getty

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora – WINNER

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana poses with Supporting Actress Award for Emilia Pérez Getty

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER

Yura Borisov, Anora

Casting

Anora – WINNER

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Cinematography

The Brutalist – WINNER

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Costume Design

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Editing

Anora

Conclave – WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Makeup & Hair

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance – WINNER

Wicked

Original Score

The Brutalist – WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Special Visual Effects

Better Man

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

British Short Animation

Adiós

Mog’s Christmas

Wander to Wonder – WINNER

British Short Film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors – WINNER

Stomach Bug

The EE BAFTA Film Awards took place on Sunday 16th February 2025.

