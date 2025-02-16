BAFTA Film Awards winners 2025: Full list as Conclave and The Brutalist win big
Edward Berger's papal thriller won the top prize.
The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards have crowned this year's winners at a glittering ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall, with Edward Berger's papal thriller Conclave emerging as the winner of the Best Film award.
The film saw off competition from the likes of Sean Baker's Oscar frontrunner Anora and Brady Corbet's epic drama The Brutalist to claim the top prize, one of four awards it picked up on the night.
Meanwhile, Adrien Brody won the award for Best Actor for his towering lead performance in The Brutalist, while Anora's Mikey Madison was named Best Actress ahead of The Substance star Demi Moore.
Other highlights from the ceremony included Industry and Alien: Romulus star David Jonsson being crowned the latest winner of the EE Rising Star Award, MediCinema accepting the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award and Warwick Davis receiving the BAFTA Fellowship
The ceremony was hosted for the second year in a row by David Tennant and also included musical performances from Take That and Jeff Goldblum, the latter of whom provided piano accompaniment for the In Memoriam section – which included tributes to a number of film legends including David Lynch and Maggie Smith.
Read below for the full list of nominees and winners.
BAFTA Film Awards winners 2025: Full list of winners
Best Film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave – WINNER
- Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave – WINNER
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Hoard
- Kneecap – WINNER
- Monkey Man
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
Children's & Family Film
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – WINNER
- The Wild Robot
Film Not in the English Language
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Pérez – WINNER
- I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Documentary
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – WINNER
- Will & Harper
Animated Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – WINNER
- The Wild Robot
Director
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet – WINNER
- Conclave, Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Original Screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain – WINNER
- The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave – WINNER
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
EE Rising Star
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson – WINNER
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison, Anora – WINNER
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Supporting Actress
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Supporting Actor
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER
- Yura Borisov, Anora
Casting
- Anora – WINNER
- The Apprentice
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Kneecap
Cinematography
- The Brutalist – WINNER
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
Costume Design
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Nosferatu
- Wicked – WINNER
Editing
- Anora
- Conclave – WINNER
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
Makeup & Hair
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance – WINNER
- Wicked
Original Score
- The Brutalist – WINNER
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Wild Robot
Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked – WINNER
Special Visual Effects
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two – WINNER
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Sound
- Blitz
- Dune: Part Two – WINNER
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
British Short Animation
- Adiós
- Mog’s Christmas
- Wander to Wonder – WINNER
British Short Film
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors – WINNER
- Stomach Bug
The EE BAFTA Film Awards took place on Sunday 16th February 2025.
