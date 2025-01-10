He would go on to play both Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter film series, with other projects including The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Jack the Giant Slayer, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and the Leprechaun franchise.

In addition to his wide range of acting roles, BAFTA credits Davis for being an advocate for a more inclusive film industry, using his platform to "to challenge societal prejudice and champion self-empowerment" for people with dwarfism.

Davis runs Willow Management, which represents performers under five feet tall and over seven feet tall exclusively, as well as being the founder of support charity Little People UK and the Reduced Height Theatre Company.

Davis said: "The Fellowship, to me, embodies the spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration that BAFTA stands for. This recognition is not just about the body of work I’ve contributed but also about the people who’ve stood by me and the audiences who have made this journey worthwhile.

"I accept this Fellowship in honour of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset.

"I also want to acknowledge the wonderful colleagues and friends who’ve worked behind the scenes — costumers, makeup artists, camera crews — who quietly and tirelessly pour their hearts into every production."

He added: "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible honour. I look forward to continuing to champion fresh perspectives, advocate for better representation, and inspire the next generation of storytellers to dream big.

Warwick Davis stars in Disney Plus series Willow. Disney Plus / Lucasfilm Ltd

"Thank you, BAFTA, for believing in my journey."

The news was announced on The One Show tonight, where Davis was joined by rising star Lenny Rush, who became one of BAFTA's youngest winners at age 14 for his performance in BBC comedy-drama Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Sara Putt, chair of BAFTA, commented: "We are delighted to present Warwick Davis the BAFTA Fellowship award; our highest honour. Warwick is a talented, much loved and truly inspiring figure who has captivated audiences over many decades.

"From his iconic performances to his advocacy for greater inclusion and representation on and off-screen, Warwick has had a remarkable impact on cinema and been profoundly influential in fostering a more inclusive and caring society.

"Hugely respected by his peers both in Britain and globally for his immense creativity and passion for the craft of storytelling, we at BAFTA are thrilled to celebrate his exceptional body of work and achievements at the EE BAFTA Film Awards next month."

The EE BAFTA Film Awards take place on Sunday 16th February 2025.

