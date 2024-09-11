Danny Dyer tells EastEnders to bring back Mick Carter
Dyer gave a shout-out to his EastEnders family while presenting an award at the NTAs.
Danny Dyer has got EastEnders fans' hopes sky high, as he called for his character Mick to be brought back to the show.
Speaking while presenting the New Drama award alongside Katherine Parkinson at this year's National Television Awards – which went to Mr Bates vs the Post Office – Dyer took a moment to call out to the team from the BBC soap in the audience.
He said: "Just want to give a shout-out to my EastEnders family over there. I love you, I miss you – bring Mick back!"
The crowd cheered, after which he asked his co-presenter: "Do you think they should bring Mick back, Katherine?" – to which Parkinson simply asked: "Who?"
Dyer left his role as Mick Carter on EastEnders at the end of 2022, and while this may be nothing more than a funny skit at the NTAs for now, the crowd reaction certainly revealed a huge appetite for Mick to return.
More like this
Read more:
- David Tennant, Aidan Turner and Danny Dyer get saucy in first trailer for Rivals
- Danny Dyer would like to 'put his own spin' on Doctor Who
Back in June, Dyer confirmed that he felt his character was dead following his dramatic exit, adding: "Look, I take it as a compliment that people want me to go back.
"Who knows? If there’s no closure there, then maybe I would come back for a dream sequence. I don't think Mick could just rock up covered in seaweed!"
However, he did say that he could imagine returning for the soap's 40th anniversary as part of a sequence in which Linda is "drunk or hallucinating", just so he could do a scene with Kellie Bright, and so that it would "stop people asking me when I'm f**king going back".
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
While promoting his comedy show Mr Bigstuff, which has recently been renewed for a second season, Dyer also said that he "needed to leave" EastEnders, and that Mr Bigstuff "cemented that I'd made the right decision".
"People said, 'Oh he'll be back, he won't get more work'," he said. "How wrong were they?"
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.