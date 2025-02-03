Speaking in a new interview with The Times, Lineker shared: "It’s the right time. I need to slow down a little bit and enjoy life. I mean, I still watch football all the time, I love it, but now I’ll have a weekend.

“I’ve never in my adult life had weekends. Ever. So I’m quite enjoying the thought of going out and having a bite on a Saturday night. And I might even go home and watch Match of the Day...”

Lineker is best known as a broadcaster these days, but of course he was also a hugely successful footballer, having played for the likes of Leicester City, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and nationally for England.

So, it's safe to say that throughout his sporting and presenting career, Lineker hasn't exactly been one for a Saturday morning lie-in.

Gary Lineker on Match of the Day. BBC

While Lineker will no longer be a fixture on Match of the Day, it won't be the last viewers see of him commentating as he's set to front the BBC's FIFA World Cup 2026 and FA Cup 2025/2026 coverage, as well as the MOTD Top Ten podcast.

Lineker is also the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, the podcast production company that is known for the likes of The Rest Is Entertainment, The Rest Is History and The Rest Is Football, the latter of which Lineker presents with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

Read more:

At the time of Lineker's official departure announcement, he said in a statement: “I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, also said: “Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

“After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week. He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At the time of Lineker's departure being announced, he explained his decision to leave Match of the Day on an episode of his podcast, The Rest Is Football.

He explained: "I've done Match of the Day for 25 years and it's been an absolute joy and a privilege to present such an iconic show for the BBC, but all things have to come to an end.

"It came at point, really, where the BBC and Match of the Day got the rights for another three years. The cycle starts from next season, so it felt like if I just do one more year would have been a bit weird."

It was confirmed last month that a trio of presenters would be taking over from Lineker on Match of the Day, with a rotating team of Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan taking on the coveted role.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.