He will also be staying on to front the BBC's FA Cup coverage for 2025/2026, as well as the MOTD Top Ten podcast and the hugely popular The Rest Is Football podcast on BBC Sounds.

On the news of his departure, Lineker said: “I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, added: “Gary is a world-class presenter, and we’re delighted that he’ll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

“After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week. He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”

Gary Lineker. BBC

On the news of his monumental departure from the show, Victoria Derbyshire revealed on last night's edition of Newsnight that she had called Lineker after he "didn't want to come on" the show.

"He said, 'It's only TV'. I said, 'Well you're an institution, come on Newsnight.' He said, 'I'll be in an institution soon,'" Derbyshire explained.

Commenting on Lineker's exit, former BBC director general Greg Dyke told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Lineker was "the outstanding sports presenter of his time". He added: "Life moves on, presenters don't stay forever."

News of Lineker's exit from Match of the Day comes after rumours continued to swirl just last month about his future on the show. Earlier in October, MailOnline claimed to have seen an email from BBC bosses preparing to announce Lineker's departure from the corporation.

The report was debunked by the man himself with Lineker saying on The Rest Is Football: "I'm coming to the end of my contract in the summer, so it's natural at some point that you have to have conversations, and they've just started."

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It wasn't the first time that Lineker had to ferry questions about his future on the show either, as earlier in the summer he was asked on BBC Breakfast about how long he saw himself remaining in his current role.

He said: "I love doing it at the moment. I've still got another year left, at least, so we'll have to wait and see what happens. I just feel it's been an absolute privilege to have presented it for 25 years now. I must be getting old!"

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.